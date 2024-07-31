Paul Schrader is a filmmaker and screenwriter who specializes in tense thrillers and character-driven neo-noir. He initially gained recognition as the writer of 1970s gems like Taxi Driver and Rolling Thunder, before stepping into the director's chair himself with 1978's Blue Collar. Since then, he has produced several provocative and intelligent films, often exploring themes of guilt, redemption, and existential angst. His latest project is a drama called Oh, Canada with Richard Gere and Uma Thurman, set for release later this year.

Schrader has a talent for crafting characters that are psychologically complex and morally gray (or even pitch black). Through them, he engages robustly with the darker side of human nature. Indeed, he has said, "I got into film for the best of all possible reasons -- as a kind of self-therapy." Not all of his movies succeed, but the best of them are thoughtful, intense, and timeless. Here are Schrader's ten strongest directorial efforts, ranked.

10 'American Gigolo' (1980)

Starring: Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton, Hector Elizondo, Nina Van Pallandt

Image via Paramount Pictures

"You'll like me. I can tell, because I like you." Julian Kaye (Richard Gere) is a suave and charming male escort in Los Angeles who caters to wealthy older women. He enjoys the luxurious lifestyle that his profession affords him, but his world unravels when he's implicated in the murder of a client he didn't kill. With police closing in and his alibis evaporating, Julian must clear his name while confronting the emptiness of his existence. From here, American Gigolo becomes a gritty noir drama, borrowing heavily from the French New Wave.

The film is slick and bold, succeeding thanks to a committed performance from Gere (his first in a leading role). Julian makes for an interesting foil to Taxi Driver's Travis Bickle. As Schrader explains: "The character in Taxi Driver was compulsively nonsexual. The character in American Gigolo is compulsively sexual." Finally, aesthetic touches like the outfits courtesy of Armani and the soundtrack by Giorgio Moroder pull it all together.

American Gigolo Cast Richard Gere , Lauren Hutton , Hector Elizondo , Nina van Pallandt , Bill Duke , Brian Davies , K Callan , Tom Stewart Runtime 117 Minutes Writers Paul Schrader

RENT on APPLE TV

9 'Auto Focus' (2002)

Starring: Greg Kinnear, Willem Dafoe, Maria Bello, Rita Wilson

Close

"I'm a normal, red-blooded American man." Based on a true story, Auto Focus centers on actor Bob Crane (Greg Kinnear), the star of the 1960s sitcom Hogan's Heroes. The film chronicles Crane's rise to fame and the subsequent descent into hedonism that ultimately led to his mysterious death. Initially, Crane enjoys a wholesome public image as a beloved TV star, but his off-screen life is marked by an obsession with sex and pornography.

He begins filming his sexual escapades, and his escalating addiction threatens to overwhelm him. At the same time, he strikes up a friendship with electronics expert John Henry Carpenter (Willem Dafoe), but there are grim undercurrents to their dynamic. This is a detached and clinical movie, rather than an emotive one. This is by design: it's meant to be a document of Crane's downfall. Schrader has said that the movie is a study of obsession and how it can hollow people out into little more than robots.

RENT on APPLE TV

8 'Light Sleeper' (1992)

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Susan Sarandon, Dana Delany, David Clennon

Image via Fine Line Features

"You drift from day to day, years go by. Then a change comes." Willem Dafoe leads the cast here as John LeTour, a high-end drug dealer in New York City, who is experiencing a midlife crisis. After he reconnects with his ex-lover, Marianne (Dana Delany), John sees a chance for redemption and a new beginning. However, his life takes a dangerous turn when one of his clients dies from an overdose, placing him under police scrutiny.

The story starts a little slow but speeds up the further along it goes, helped by strong performances across the board. The focus here is on John's deteriorating mental state, exacerbated by the loss of a close friend, which leads to a surprisingly intense and riveting third act. In particular, he suffers from extreme insomnia, an issue Schrader has also wrestled with. Although the film is a character study, the anxious John ends up becoming a stand-in for American society in the early '90s.

7 'The Card Counter' (2021)

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe

Image via Focus Features

"Only one of us will come out alive." Oscar Isaac turns in a terrific performance here as William Tell, a former military interrogator turned professional gambler, who is haunted by his past. His disciplined life of moving from casino to casino is disrupted when he meets Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a troubled young man seeking revenge against a mutual enemy. Cirk's father, a former soldier, was driven to suicide by the same commanding officer who trained Tell in enhanced interrogation techniques.

Schrader has been on something of a late-career hot streak these past few years, directing the great First Reformed, The Card Counter, and Master Gardener in quick succession, with another film reportedly in pre-production. With The Card Counter, he conjures up an immersive and dramatic noir, jam-packed with food for thought. In particular, it raises questions about masculinity, despair, and hope. The whole affair is tense and meticulously constructed, each scene building on the next to produce a shattering climax.

BUY on APPLE TV

6 'Master Gardener' (2022)

Starring: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell, Esai Morales

Image via Magnolia Pictures

"There are things you know, in your flesh, in your nostrils, your eyes." Master Gardener centers on Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), a horticulturist who manages the estates of a wealthy dowager, Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver) Narvel's structured life of gardening and solitude is disrupted when Mrs. Haverhill asks him to take on her troubled great-niece, Maya (Quintessa Swindell), as an apprentice. As Narvel teaches Maya the art of gardening, they form an unexpected bond that challenges both their perceptions of life and themselves. However, Narvel harbors a dark past that he struggles to keep hidden.

This is all ground that Schrader has tread before, but he handles the material so well that it remains compelling. He's assisted by stellar performances, especially from Edgerton. He turns what could have been a stock character into a layered and believable protagonist wrestling with his own inner demons. In addition, the movie is simply gorgeous to look at, with moody cinematography and striking shots of the immaculate gardens.

Master Gardener 6 10 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US A meticulous horticulturist who is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager. Cast Joel Edgerton , Sigourney Weaver , Quintessa Swindell , Esai Morales Runtime 111 minutes

5 'Affliction' (1997)

Starring: Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek, James Coburn, Willem Dafoe