Paul Schrader has always been a poet of collapse. The difference, in terms of both the trajectory and execution between Schrader’s old pictures and his newer ones, is actually fairly straightforward. In both the works he has penned for other filmmakers to direct, and also the screenplays he opted to direct himself, Schrader has written about the spiritual collapse of men. He has written of sexually insecure, mentally ill cab drivers (Taxi Driver), jealous, possessive, abusive boxers (Raging Bull), alcoholics (Affliction), drug dealers (Light Sleeper), and the relentlessly overworked American middle class (his shattering directorial debut, Blue Collar). Sure, Schrader has always been prone to the occasional left-field experiment (Mishima: A Life In Four Chapters, his feverish Cat People remake), but year after year, decade after decade, the man has continually returned to these single-minded, entropic cinematic poems of male alienation and self-immolation.

RELATED: How Paul Schrader’s Obsessions Intersect in His Underrated ‘Auto Focus’

After a string of films that left some fans and critics baffled – including his divisive, Bret Easton Ellis-penned, Lindsay Lohan-featuring The Canyons, and also the Nicolas Cage-starring curio The Dying of the Light, apparently a casualty of studio interference – 2017’s magnificent First Reformed, at long last, restored Schrader to the heights of his former glory. First Reformed was, like almost every Schrader film before it, a tale of collapse. And yet, in this specific instance, the collapse was not exclusively that of an individual, though much of First Reformed is admittedly spent with Ethan Hawke’s protagonist, Ernst Toller, as he clings to what’s left of his sanity. First Reformed resonated with an American populace mired in the mania and chaos of a Trump presidency because it was about, explicitly, the collapse of the world itself, our world. The film presents the apocalypse not as a far-fetched, fantastical cinematic conceit, but as a cold, irreversible reality that will eventually eradicate all life on our planet.

Image via A24

In one of First Reformed’s most quietly harrowing scenes, a distraught environmentalist, Michael (Philip Ettinger), sits down with Hawke’s man of the cloth to relay some rather serious concerns to him. Michael is disturbingly matter-of-fact regarding the imminent extinction of everything and everyone he loves: he’s clearly made this same alarmist-but-not-really speech to many different folks, only to have it fall on deaf ears every time. The character name-drops the National Center for Atmospheric Research and cites rising sea levels, crop reductions, and entire cities eventually going underwater, in effect, painting a portrait of a future that is all but unlivable: “The bad times, they will begin... and from that point, everything moves very quickly. This social structure can’t bear the stress of multiple crises. Opportunistic diseases, anarchy, martial law. The tipping point. And this isn’t in some, like, distant future. You will live to see this.”

Toller, nothing if not a stalwart of his faith, implores the younger man to maintain space for hope and despair as two sides of the same existential coin. If only it could be so simple. Schrader is too smart to share his protagonist’s reluctant optimism in the face of looming planetary catastrophe. At the end of the day, he is a moralist whose perspective generally errs towards the more pessimistic side of the spectrum. This means, then, Toller must surrender to a mounting sense of hopelessness, largely at our species' impotent failure to coexist in a way that doesn’t lead to the inevitable destruction of the planet. If First Reformed studies society’s collapse through the lens of the climate crisis, Schrader’s similarly blistering follow-up, last year's The Card Counter, is both an indictment of late-stage capitalism, and also, American military occupation in Iraq and its lingering effects both at home and abroad. Somehow, it ends up being an even more grim, uncompromising film than its predecessor.

Image via Focus Features

William Tell, Oscar Isaac’s sinewy and embittered lead, is every inch the average Schrader antihero. He’s a haunted, unsurprisingly solitary fellow, given to indulging in this writer/director’s favorite hobby: sitting alone in a barren room, pouring his thoughts into a journal, preferably with a bottle of liquor somewhere close by. If Hawke imbues Toller with some of that actor’s baked-in decency, Isaac bravely makes Tell more of a cypher. Indeed, Tell spends most of the first act of The Card Counter drifting through a series of purposefully bland and depressing casino interiors, treating the act of gambling itself as a sort of penance without seeming to take even the slightest bit of joy in it.

Both films also hinge on shocking reveals that spur the main characters into action: In First Reformed, it’s the disquieting conversation that takes place between Michael and Toller, in The Card Counter, it’s Tell’s realization that a disturbed young man, Cirk (Tye Sheridan), has come to him in the hopes that the two will join forces in destroying the life and reputation of a corrupt military major, Gordo (Schrader regular Willem Dafoe), whose own actions steered Cirk towards the path to a breakdown. The leads of both films are also plagued by troubling visions: Toller literally leaves his earthly body when visualizing a dying planet, while Tell suffers from nightmares about torturing and abusing prisoners at Abu Ghraib. And finally, in the case of both characters, the center simply cannot hold. The only possible release – the only outcome that makes any kind of sense for either man, tragically – is violence.

Image via A24

Schrader is wise to emphasize quiet, restorative moments of human connection amidst the collapse, which saves both films from descending into miserabilist territory. Toller, for instance, enjoys decent standing in his community (at least for a while), and his relationship with a parishioner played by Amanda Seyfried is sweet and recognizably human. In The Card Counter, William Tell strikes up a quasi-romantic, quasi-transactional flirtation with a female hustler memorably played by Tiffany Haddish; a hushed, intimate sex scene, late in the film, offers a respite from the onslaught of macho moral decay. The ways in which Schrader depicts these female relationships in proximity to his tortured, self-destructive male protagonists is both a far cry and also a maturation from the earlier likes of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, where women were regularly belittled or, worse, batted around.

It is critical to note that, as a storyteller, Schrader is a realist, not a pessimist. He refuses to wallow in the muck, as, for instance, a Lars Von Trier might be tempted to do. That The Card Counter, in particular, ends with a tiny suggestion of hope, tells us that Schrader believes our flawed, entropic humanity is ultimately worth fighting for, even if we've proven ourselves time and time again to be a species of greedy, self-destructive animals, constantly acting in ways that work against our own best interest. Amidst the overriding feeling, in both films, that the game is rigged and there's nothing we can do about it, Schrader makes time for brief but affecting moments of connection that are all the more disarming for how genuine they feel.

Image Via Focus Features

Unlike fellow New Hollywood legends like Francis Ford Coppola and frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, Schrader has clearly never really considered going into semi-retirement, or making, for instance, a children's movie (Scorsese's Hugo). Even when ventruing into the realm of psychological thrillers (The Comfort of Strangers), historical revisionism (Adam Resurrected), or lowlife dark comedy (Dog Eat Dog), Schrader has stayed true to who he is, and what he does.

Schrader's next film, the upcoming Master Gardener, could very well prove to be the third and final entry in this semi-unofficial trilogy that also includes First Reformed and The Card Counter. It will tell the story of a horticulturalist played by Joel Edgerton who is afflicted by a mysterious past, and torn between a wealthy dowager and a much younger woman. Schrader has discussed the significance of finding a metaphor that allows him to explore the spiritual concerns of a certain character: priesthood in First Reformed, gambling in The Card Counter, etc. One can only imagine what intrigue and darkness he will bring to the simple act of tending to a greenhouse.

Exclusive: 'There Are No Saints' Trailer Reveals a Gritty Tale of Love and Vengeance

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Nick Laskin (19 Articles Published) Nicholas Laskin is a writer who works and lives in Los Angeles, California. He has previously written for Indiewire, The Playlist, and Little White Lies. More From Nick Laskin

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe