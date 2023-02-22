'Paul T. Goldman' is based on the bizarre true story of the titular real-life figure who also stars in the series.

True crime fanatics can soon bring home their new favorite show as Lionsgate Television has announced a digital release date for Paul T. Goldman, the popular true-crime hybrid documentary miniseries. Available for $14.99, audiences will be able to revisit all six episodes of the hit miniseries when it debuts digitally on April 17.

Paul T. Goldman focuses on the titular real-life figure, who plays himself in a hybrid format documentary-reenactment, and centers on the true story of the discovery of his wife's secret double life, full of criminal deception and fraud. So what does Goldman discover about his wife? Curious viewers can find out when the series hits digital stores this Spring. In the meantime, all episodes of the show are also currently available on Peacock for those who have a subscription to the streaming service.

Directed by Jason Woliner, who previously helmed Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the series stars Goldman as himself, alongside Melinda McGraw, W. Earl Brown, Christopher Stanley, and Michael Dempsey. Tyler Ben-Amotz produces the series, with Seth Rogen serving as an executive producer of the project alongside Evan Goldberg, who previously collaborated on The Disaster Artist. James Weaver, Megan Ellison, Michael Sagol, and Bert Hamelick also executive produce the series.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'Plane' Gets 4K UHD, Blu-ray Digital DVD Release Dates for Spring

The show had previously been a passion project for Woliner, who became enthralled with Goldman's book Duplicity: A True Story of Crime and Deceit, which the series is based on, and began active development as early as 2012. "It instantly became my favorite book I’ve ever read," said Woliner." The story is equal parts fascinating, hilarious, shocking, and often weirdly moving. It has endless bizarre turns, and Paul himself is the most captivating person I’ve ever encountered," he previously shared about his passion for the series.

Following years of active development, the series finally made its triumphant debut earlier this year on Peacock, which drew attention from true-crime fans for its unique storytelling format, with the real-life figure of the story serving as both the narrator and lead actor for the re-dramatization of his life. The reception so far has been moderately positive from critics, with many praising the series for its unique and creative format alongside the bizarre true story of the real-life figure. Now with the series soon to be available to purchase digitally, audiences across the world can witness the strange but true story of Paul T. Goldman.

Paul T. Goldman hits shelves on April 17. Check out the official trailer for the series below.