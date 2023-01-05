Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Paul T. Goldman, the weirdest true-crime limited series you’ve ever seen. The exclusive clip comes from the miniseries' fourth episode, set to premiere on Peacock this Sunday, January 8.

To understand what’s happening in the exclusive clip, first, we have to discuss what’s Paul T. Goldman all about. As the name implies, the series is about Paul T. Goldman, an actual person who fell in love with a woman and discovered she was part of an international crime ring. Goldman wrote a book about his misadventures, titled Duplicity: A True Story of Crime and Deceit, which enthralled Borat Subsequent MovieFilm’s director Jason Woliner.

After falling in love with Goldman’s book, Woliner decided to make a series about his story, a metalinguistic experiment mixing reenactments and behind-the-scenes exploration. Woliner worked on the miniseries since 2012, and do you know who he called to play Goldman? Well, Goldman himself! That’s right, folks, Paul T. Goldman stars Paul T. Goldman playing the role of Paul T. Goldman, based on the book by Paul T. Goldman.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'Paul T. Goldman' Trailer Teases a Stranger-Than-Fiction Tale of Twists, Turns, and Betrayal

In the exclusive clip, we watch the scene of a trial where Goldman has to explain to a lawyer how he met his former wife, Audrey Munson, and how he uncovered her schemes. During the trial, Goldman often rambles about his early life before meeting Audrey and constantly jumps to unfounded conclusions. His behavior angers Audrey’s lawyer and the judge himself.

The clip also underlines how weird is the Paul T. Goldman experiment. We are watching Goldman play himself based on his memories, in a limbo between fiction and reality. The scene is not crazy enough to distance itself from the true-crime tradition, but it’s mind-boggling to see Goldman reenacting his own life. So, we could say the exclusive clip is the perfect example of what awaits you on Peacock.

When Are New Episodes of Paul T. Goldman Available?

Paul T. Goldman counts an incredible team of executive producers, including Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Loreli Alanis for Point Grey Studios, Megan Ellison for Annapurna, and Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck for Caviar. Goldman and Woliner also executive produce the meta-experiment, while Tyler Ben-Amotz acts as a producer through Caviar. The miniseries has a total of six half-hour episodes.

The first three episodes of Paul T. Goldman premiered on Peacock last Sunday, January 1. New episodes come to the streamer every Sunday. Check out the exclusive clip below.