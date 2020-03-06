Paul Thomas Anderson Continues to Be Haim’s Go-To Director with “The Steps” Music Video

It’s been nearly three years since filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s last movie, but if you’ve been paying attention, we’ve actually been getting pretty consistent new material from PTA—albeit in music video form. Even before the masterful Phantom Thread hit theaters, Anderson was directing a series of music videos for the band Haim as well as a short film from their show at the Greek theater (he also directed the Radiohead short Anima). That trend continued with videos for the Haim songs “Summer Girl” and “Now I’m in It,” and now yet another brand new Haim/PTA video has arrived for the song “The Steps” from the band’s forthcoming album.

There’s something unmistakably PTA about this video for “The Steps.” It’s very character focused, but also a bit “off.” It rides the line between drama and comedy as all the best works from PTA do, and as a fan of both Haim and Paul Thomas Anderson I have to say I’m quite happy with this continued collaboration. PTA brings something out of the band in these videos that’s tremendously human, and that compliments their music quite well.

PTA will be back behind the camera shooting a new feature film later this year, but in the meantime we can probably count on him showing up any time Haim wants to make a new music video. Check out their latest achievement below.