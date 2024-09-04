Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the few filmmakers working today who can conjure up a significant amount of interest from cinephiles based purely on his involvement. Anderson isn’t a filmmaker who is interested in being derivative of his past success, as the uproariously funny “slice of life” aspects of Boogie Nights have little in common with the dark character study of There Will Be Blood. That being said, Anderson has such a clear command on how he crafts his characters and forces them to become vulnerable that it would be impossible to mistake any of his films from ones that came from another artist. While the initial debut of his stoner noir, Inherent Vice, was met with a cooler reception than some pundits and critics may have expected, it deserves to be mentioned when discussing Anderson’s greatest achievements.

Inherent Vice was certainly not despised upon its initial release; reviews were mostly rather kind, and the film even ended up scoring an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. But considering that it was Anderson’s first feature film since The Master, a challenging psychological drama that many would cite as a modern masterpiece, it's easy to see Inherent Vice as simply an excuse for the beloved writer/director to simply have fun making a stoner comedy. Yet, this is perhaps why Inherent Vice is such a novelty, and why it continues to age very well and amass a larger fanbase. Inherent Vice is a purely joyful experience where viewers dip into a strange and oddly beautiful world over the course of a very puzzling mystery.

What Is ‘Inherent Vice’ About?

Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Pynchon, Inherent Vice follows an independent detective who takes on unusual cases out of his hangout den in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Larry Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix), also known as “Doc,” is contacted by his ex-girlfriend Shasta Fay Hepworth (Katherine Waterston), who informs him that her new lover Mickey Wolfman (Eric Roberts) is at the center of a conspiracy that will get him committed to an insane asylum. Doc isn’t all that interested in messing with this sort of political situation, as Wolfman has ties to the cops, local drug dealers, and a nasty gang of white supremacists. However, Doc’s affection for Shasta wins over, and he agrees to take on the case. While the search for Mickey is what initially draws him into the San Fernando Valley, Doc is soon shocked to find that an FBI sting may be watching him the entire time.

Those expecting to follow a straightforward plot in Inherent Vice may have been disappointed, as Anderson purposefully makes Doc’s series of exploits as confusing as possible. On one hand, this is because the story is told from Doc’s perspective, and he is so high on drugs the entire time that it is hard for him to follow one narrative thread for an extended period of time. On the other hand, this is meant to reflect a more realistic aspect of crime fiction that is ignored in most traditional noir films; following a set of clues to an easy solution is something that audiences have come to expect from classic noir heroes like Sam Spade or Phillip Marlowe, but in reality, a majority of cases go unsolved. By using the format of a traditional mystery story and adding a dose of comedy, Anderson creates a subversive take on what the life of a detective is really like. This may feel a bit cynical at first, but Doc is such a genuinely entertaining character with a great sense of optimism that it never feels as if Inherent Vice is trying to leave the audience on a downer.

‘Inherent Vice’ Turns the Noir Genre on Its Head

The brilliance of Inherent Vice is that Anderson takes every opportunity to spend time with characters that most mystery movies would simply use to deliver expositional information relevant to advancing the mystery. Josh Brolin’s performance as a sensitive police officer isn’t just an interesting ally for Doc, but a depiction of an entirely different side of heroism that is no less compelling. Similarly, it’s simply entertaining to see Benicio del Toro pop up as Doc’s disheveled lawyer, who complains that he’s constantly trying to get his client out of strange and embarrassing cases. Inherent Vice is not a short movie by any stretch of the imagination, but anything that includes bit roles from such eclectic cast members as Hong Chau, Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson, Martin Short, Jena Malone, Maya Rudoph, and Michael Kenneth Williams more than earns the right to be a little bit indulgent.

Inherent Vice ends up becoming quite sincere in its romantic storyline, and provides a far more sensitive portrayal of masculinity than one may expect from the genre. Doc may have coasted on sheer dumb luck for the majority of his career, but he realizes that his incompetence will only take him so far. Even if Doc has given up on playing the hero, he realizes that the opportunity to prove his sincerity to Shasta is the most rewarding takeaway from the unusual case. The chemistry between Phoenix and Waterston is so good that it makes the film turn from a series of goofy stoner gags to something more heartwarming in its final act.

‘Inherent Vice’ Is Already Aging Very Well

Inherent Vice is a film that gets better with each subsequent viewing, as audiences who recognize that the film’s vibes are more important than its plot, might be able to find themselves swept up in this hangout adventure. The notion of Anderson making a 1970s neo-noir may have suggested something more serious, but Inherent Vice has much more in common with The Big Lebowski than it does with Klute. As a great next chapter in Anderson’s continued exploration of the San Fernando Valley after Boogie Nights and Magnolia, Inherent Vice is a purely joyful experience.

