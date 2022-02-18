"I have secret accounts all over the place," the 'There Will Be Blood' auteur said of his social media sensibilities.

Be careful next time you post a Licorice Pizza review to movie platform Letterboxd — you never know who might be reading.

In an interview with IndieWire, 51-year-old director and independent movie legend Paul Thomas Anderson opened up on a lot of stuff around Licorice Pizza, from its plot backlash to awards season, before revealing that he secretly lurks on a Letterboxd account. Although, as the director described, he's yet to make his mind up on how much he likes it.

Anderson said:

"Letterboxd is something I need to spend more time on. My daughter’s involved with it and quite likes it. I’m trying to think what my feelings are about it."

To be fair, has anyone made up their minds on Letterboxd? Asked by IndieWire whether he's a "lurker" — that's to say, he secretly browses the likes of Instagram, Twitter, and Letterboxd from an anonymous burner account — the director elaborated: "I have secret accounts all over the place. It’s hilarious. When my daughter was younger, she got Instagram and I tried to get a secret account to follow her. She was like, “It’s not a secret. I’m seeing you.” I was like, “Oh well.”

Ah yes, a very dad thing to do indeed. Otherwise, Anderson spoke to the huge benefits that social media can present a filmmaker in the current moment — from getting bums in seats for an indie flick, right through to building a loyal audience. (It sounds like he loves the Phantom Thread memes, but that might be me reading a little too much between the lines.) He said:

"I remember when I started out, it was impossible to break through. You used to put a trailer up in front of a movie, and it was a nightmare. You had to go through the MPAA to get it approved, you had to get it approved by the studio, you had to go through all these hoops. Then you weren’t even guaranteed that it was going to be in front of a movie you wanted to be in front of. Now we have the ability to just put stuff out there — Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, any fucking place. You can just do it. The joys of that are so extreme. We’ve depended upon that particularly for these last few films to make people aware of where they can see it and how they can see it in a certain way. Without it, imagine the amount of money you have to spend to let people know where they see it."

Anderson's latest movie has definitely benefited from viral treatment, with PTA fanatics meme-ing away on Film Twitter. It's great to hear that he sees our handiwork.

Licorice Pizza is in theaters across the country. It stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Benny Safdie, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, and Tom Waits.

