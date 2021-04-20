Paul Thomas Anderson's next film - which is currently untitled - will be arriving just in time for the holiday season. The rollout of the film will start on Thanksgiving weekend, November 26, in limited release form. But don't worry - if you don't live in an area that has been selected for this limited release, the film will be released nationwide just in time for Christmas Day.

This is the first time the world will get to see an Anderson film since Phantom Thread was released in 2017. Although the upcoming release of his new 2021 film still has no official name, we have reported before that those involved with the project have been referring to it by the codename "Soggy Bottom." Bradley Cooper is involved in the project, along with Benny Safdie musical group Haim. In addition to that, other recent news has reported that the late Philip Seymour Hoffman's son, Cooper Hoffman, will also appear in the film.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Benny Safdie to Play Gay Politician in Paul Thomas Anderson's New '70s Movie

We don't know very much about the plot of the film, but we do know that it's set in the 1970s San Fernando Valley. Anderson is also going out of his way to fill the rest of the cast with new and upcoming acting talent. It looks like this film is going to show audiences a lot of fresh, new faces - which will be a very exciting thing to see.

In addition to directing, Anderson is co-producing the film with Sarah Murphy. Once the movie releases, it will be the ninth feature film of his career among other classics such as Boogie Nights, Punch-Drunk Love, and There Will Be Blood. The movie is being released by MGM Studios. Anderson’s latest hits theaters this holiday season.

KEEP READING: Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Son Cooper Is the Star of Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Movie

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's Our First Look at Christian Bale's Physical Transformation for 'Thor 4' Bale’s return to the superhero genre involves a little shave off the top before all that CGI work.

Read Next