The first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's hotly anticipated new film has been finished but is not being released to the general public just yet. However, lucky audience members got to witness the first footage of the film for themselves while attending screenings of classic films at repertory theaters in the cities of London and LA., per The Film Stage. The official title of the auteur's new film is now Licorice Pizza, a big change from Soggy Bottom, which was the working title. The new title is a reference to the Southern California-based record store chain that was popular in the '70s.

The trailer for Licorice Pizza had its world premiere in London at The Prince Charles Cinema before screenings of Beavis and Butt-Head Do America and American Graffiti. The trailer featured footage shot in 35mm, further pushing that '70s aesthetic. After its premiere, the trailer for Licorice Pizza was screened before showings of Kiss Me Deadly and Repo Men at the New Beverly in LA. Also in LA, the teaser was then screened before Strangers on a Train at The American Cinematheque before being shown in front of Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! at The Aero.

Several moviegoers who caught the trailer turned to Twitter to explain what they saw. The trailer has been described as having similar vibes to Boogie Nights and features the song "Life on Mars" by David Bowie. Both Maya Rudolph and Tom Waits, who were not previously announced as cast members, appear in the trailer. The already confirmed cast members include the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman's son, Cooper Hoffman, as well as Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim, Benny Safdie, Nate Mann, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Destry Allyn Spielberg, and Sean Penn.

The film's title treatment was revealed on its official Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages. Licorice Pizza is set to receive a limited theatrical release on November 26, before expanding nationwide on December 25, so the trailer should be released to the general public shortly.

