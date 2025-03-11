Dutch film director Paul Verhoeven has had a wildly varied career, with films that range from camp classics to psychosexual thrillers. He made a name for himself in European cinema with six individual films of varying acclaim before breaking into Hollywood with the controversial Middle Ages adventure film Flesh + Blood, which was a box office bomb but later gained a small cult following, as did many of the director's films.

Verhoeven's Hollywood career had several notable releases, including the erotic dramas Basic Instinct and Showgirls, but is most defined by his contributions to the science fiction genre. Three of the director's four sci-fi films are considered satirical classics now and have left a lasting impact on pop culture. With the director's signature over-the-top style and approach to ultraviolence, his films stand out singularly among the many other genre offerings and rank as some of the most essential sci-fi films of their respective decades. This list will rank all of Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi movies based on their quality, acclaim, and place in the modern science fiction landscape.

4 'Hollow Man' (2000)

Starring Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue and Josh Brolin

Easily Verhoeven's least essential science fiction film, Hollow Man was an attempt to modernize The Invisible Man with modern technology and sensibilities. Alas, the visual effects are extremely impressive for their time, but the rest of the movie fails to do anything interesting with the premise and doesn't feature any of the director's creative touches. Verhoeven himself would even later state that he felt the movie failed to live up to expectations and that it felt like a director-for-hire job to him compared to his other sci-fi films, which he had transformed with personal directorial choices. Hollow Man was a conscious effort by Verhoeven to make a more commercial blockbuster that didn't feature the gratuitous sex and violence of his previous Hollywood efforts, and, as a consequence, the movie ends up being bland and boring outside its effects-heavy sequences.

Kevin Bacon plays the lead role of Sebastian Caine, a biologist working under a government contract to develop an invisibility serum. Bacon is solid in the lead role, which emphasizes Caine's narcissistic personality and problematic behavior long before he is turned invisible, a distinct change from the curious scientist turned mad in the original Invisible Man franchise and something that was far better explored in Leigh Whannel's reboot. After a successful test that turns Caine invisible, the reverse procedure fails, and he is left in his transparent state, which only furthers his mental instability and eventually leads him to murder, along with other unsavory activities. The sexually predatory actions of the character hint at a much more lurid film that seems more in line with Verhoeven's sensibilities, and which would've probably been more interesting if the script explored that avenue. However, the final film is mostly just a showcase for the visual effects by Sony Pictures Imageworks and Tippet Studio, which accounted for more than half the film's budget and were rightly nominated for an Academy Award. Other than the effects and the controversy surrounding the fake reviews employed by Sony to promote the film, there isn't much to see in Hollow Man.

3 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Starring Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards and Neil Patrick Harris

Starship Troopers is the sci-fi film of Verhoeven's that has taken the longest time for audiences to appreciate. The movie's openly anti-fascist satire and purposefully propaganda-like presentation was something that audiences and critics in 1997 simply did not respond to, possibly because it was not sold on its satirical elements and was advertised as a more standard sci-fi action epic. The other half of the audience, those who were more familiar with the Robert A. Heinlein novel on which it was partially based, didn't appreciate what they felt was Verhoeven's deliberate misinterpretation of its themes. To be fair, Starship Troopers is a terrible adaptation of the novel, but a completely faithful film version would also be a terrible movie for anyone who doesn't find a lecture by their libertarian history teacher to be riveting entertainment. The script for the film, by RoboCop writer Edward Neumeier, actually started life as a completely separate story, titled Bug Hunt at Outpost 7, until producer Jon Davison noticed similarities to Heinlein's novel, and the script was eventually merged into a closer adaptation.

Verhoeven, for his part, couldn't make it through the novel and was turned off by its heavy endorsement of the military and advocacy of war. He instead relied on Neumeier to provide a summary and then focused his film on satirizing fascist, militaristic societies based on his experiences as a child living in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands. Starship Troopers plays exactly like the kind of jingoistic pro-war propaganda one would expect to be produced in a world like the one depicted in the movie. The action is thrilling, the cast (led by a square-jawed Casper Van Dien) are appropriately corny in their performances, and the romance subplot is soap opera levels of melodramatic. The movie definitely requires the audience to get on its weird wavelength, and fans of Heinlein are still likely to bristle at its departures from the source material, but the battle sequences are still gooey, explosive fun, and the creature design and effects are memorable and well-executed. Starship Stroppers is an incredibly entertaining war movie that has rightfully found its niche as a cult classic.

2 'Total Recall' (1990)

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sharon Stone and Michael Ironside