The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced this year's round of celebrities to be honored with a star on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Variety reports that Oscar-nominee Uma Thurman, the late Paul Walker, Jon Favreau, and Mindy Kaling are just a few of the celebrities to be honored in 2023, joining the ranks of over two thousand names, for their achievements in the entertainment industry.

Each year an average of two hundred celebrities from five different categories of entertainment are submitted to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame for consideration. In June of every year, only about twenty of those names are selected for their own star, the requirements of which are that the celebrity has at least five years of experience in their category and a history of charitable contributions. This year, the nominations were announced by radio host and chair of the Chamber's Walk of Fame selection panel, Ellen K, on June 17. The selection panel is made up of previous star-holders who select the year's winners from hundreds of other celebrities nominated. The selections from the panel then go on to be ratified by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

For the motion picture category, Ludacris (F9: The Fast Saga), Bill Pullman (Dark Waters), Thurman (Pulp Fiction), Vince Vaughn (Freaky), and John Waters (Hairspray) will receive stars in 2023 along with posthumous winners Juanita Moore (Imitation of Life) and Walker (The Fast and the Furious). In television, Favreau (Chef), Kaling (The Mindy Project), Martin Lawrence (Martin), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid), Garrett Morris (Saturday Night Live), and Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy) will receive stars. For the music and recording category the Jonas Brothers will receive a collective star, a posthumous star for Jenni Rivera, and stars for Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Lenny Kravtiz, Blake Shelton, and Charlie Wilson. In the live theatre and performance category stars will be given to Lang Lang, Melba Moore, and the a cappella group Pentatonix.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: Ana De Armas Transforms Into Marily Monroe in 'Blonde' Trailer

Ellen K said:

“The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway."

The Hollywood Walk of Fame and the ceremonial presenting of stars began officially in 1960, after the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President E.M. Stuart suggested the idea in '53. The concept was designed as a way to uphold the glory of the community and has garnered more visitors annually than even the Sunset Strip, making tourism the number one industry for Los Angeles. Some of the past celebrities that have received stars are Marilyn Monroe, Minnie Mouse, the Backstreet Boys, Bing Crosby, Guillermo Del Toro, Vin Diesel, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The ceremony dates for this year's nominations have not been announced. The star recipients are responsible for scheduling a ceremony and all dates will be announced 10 days prior to when they take place.