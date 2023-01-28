Paul Walter Hauser’s hard work is finally getting the recognition it deserves. The Golden Globe winner comes from humble beginnings in Saginaw, Michigan, far away from the entertainment world he so comfortably exists in now. Before becoming a force to be reckoned with alongside some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters, Hauser was cutting his teeth in improv comedy and scoring bit parts on popular comedies including Community, Key & Peele, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In 2014, he starred in the sports drama series Kingdom, his first recurring role that paved the way for his breakout performance in the critically acclaimed I, Tonya as Shawn Eckardt. Yes, the man who helped coordinate the infamous Nancy Kerrigan baton attack.

The unapologetic pro-wrestling aficionado (just take a look at his Twitter) followed up his eye-catching performance in the ice skating black comedy with an unsettling yet sensational performance for Spike Lee in BlacKkKlansman. (Hauser and Lee would later collaborate on the Oscar nominated film Da 5 Bloods, also starring Chadwick Boseman and Jonathan Majors.) Thankfully, these projects have opened the doors for the multifaceted actor to show off his range in far lighter fare like Queenpins, Cruella, and Cobra Kai, where he is often the bumbling butt of every joke.

Now, Hauser neatly navigates the life of both a character actor and leading man. His critically acclaimed performance in Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell, in which he played the titular role of the real-life security guard, was proof that the actor was top-of-the-call-sheet material. But his most demanding and tense role to date is that of the real-life Larry Hall, a suspected serial killer who befriends an unassuming inmate James (Taron Egerton), who’s actually trying to sneak a confession out of him. Hauser’s oddly restrained yet invasive murderous behavior in Black Bird is as haunting as it is impressive, earning him a well-deserved Golden Globe.

Let’s take a look at some of Paul Walter Hauser’s best performances!

Shawn Eckardt, ‘I, Tonya’

Director Craig Gillepsie and screenwriter Steven Rogers put a unique, satirical, mockumentary twist on the ice skating sports story that defined the 1990s. Margot Robbie hit the rink to play Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, the partially true retelling of the lead up to and aftermath of the Nancy Kerrigan assault scandal. Though Hauser had been a working actor long before this film, it’s his calculated turn as the slovenly Shawn Eckardt that beamed him onto people’s radars.

Hauser smartly (and hilariously) leans into Shawn’s unsavory behavior, equipping him with enough unearned confidence and bravado for the both of us. Whether he is scarfing down food at a strip club during the day, bragging and talking a big game to Tonya’s toxic partner Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan), or barely raising his eyelids when he speaks, Hauser has your attention. Despite having the energy of a sloth and zero social etiquette, Shawn snatched scenes away from his captivating cast mates with ease.

Ivanhoe, ‘BlacKkKlansman’

Okay, Hauser’s Ivanhoe in BlacKkKlansman is easily the densest character on this list. Spike Lee’s biographical crime dramedy is based on the bizarre true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), a Black police officer who, with the help of the White Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) as his surrogate, manages to get inside the Ku Klux Klan and attempts to dismantle from the inside. Ivanhoe is the definition of a follower, pretty blindly following the orders of one of the group leaders, Walter Breachway (Ryan Eggold). When Flip meets Ivanhoe, he’s intoxicated and speaks like he has a mouthful of marbles, rambling about the group’s big plans for the upcoming year, which includes, as he so gracefully puts it, “uh, cross burnings, and marches and stuff, so people don’t fuck with us.” Hauser takes what could have been a somewhat forgettable part and not only delivers, but destroys as the buffoonish, intolerable follower of the KKK.

Raymond, ‘Cobra Kai’

Come for the nostalgia, stay for the Stingray. The action dramedy series Cobra Kai has been dominating Netflix for the last few years, tapping into the hearts of now-adult kids of the 1980s who grew up with the beloved Karate Kid film, while also recruiting a new generation of fans. Sure, it’s fun to reunite with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and John Kreese (Martin Kove), but the new blood can’t be beat. Namely, the too cool for school Raymond, later known by the self-proclaimed Stingray. Yeah, okay, he isn’t a teenager, but he’s harmless and really excited about karate. Is that a problem? Hauser hams it up as he sticks out like a sore thumb in the dojo. But don’t laugh! Stingray wants to be taken seriously.

Richard Jewell, ‘Richard Jewell’

Hauser followed up his back-to-back scene stealing performances in I, Tonya and BlacKkKlansman with the 2019 film Richard Jewell, in which he plays the titular real-life security guard who, while working the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, discovers a mysterious bag in Centennial Park and heroically alerts the crowd before the bomb inside detonates. The praise for his bravery in the media quickly evaporates once he is accused of planting the bomb in order to have his heroic moment. Richard Jewell was a refreshing detour away from his previous corrupt and unsavory characters as it allowed him to get vulnerable and tap into his sensitive side as he navigated Jewell’s heartbreaking journey in the public eye. Not only did Hauser successfully carry a Clint Eastwood film on his shoulders, but he held his own alongside big Hollywood names such as Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, and Jon Hamm.

Horace, ‘Cruella’

Hauser reteams with the I, Tonya director for Cruella, the live-action prequel origin story to the infamous Disney character Cruella de Vil. Emma Stone lights up the screen as the devious titular character, but she wouldn’t be complete without her best friends and henchmen, the serious Jasper (Joel Fry) and the charming and cartoonish Horace (Hauser). Horace is usually causing trouble unintentionally, chasing around his chihuahua and crash landing into a massive cake in the middle of an important gala. But the funniest part about Hauser’s performance is his wonderfully over the top accent, which he modeled after Bob Hoskins’ performance in the 1991 film Hook.

Scott, ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’

Hauser is no stranger to comedy. Growing up, he revered Saturday Night Live, and has since appeared in a number of sketch and comedy shows including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Key & Peele, and The Afterparty. But nothing beats his hilariously melodramatic performance in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson in which he played Scott, a man who feels guilty about making a passing joke about his wife during a guys night out. How could he possibly poke fun at the woman who was at his side when Jamie Taco stole all his lines? Honestly, Hauser gives a tour-de-force performance here.

Ken Miller, ‘Queenpins’

Oh, Ken. You lovable, determined nerd, you. Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star in Queenpins, a crime comedy based on the real-life story of two housewives who start a couponing scam that reaches $40 million. As you might expect, people start to catch on to Connie and JoJo’s antics, eventually getting the interest of U.S. Postal Inspector Simon Kilmurry (Vince Vaughn) and Ken Miller (Hauser). Ken is in awe of Simon and his power, and is desperate for some — literally any — authority of his own because his job as a supermarket loss prevention officer isn’t quite cutting it. Simon somewhat reluctantly takes Ken along with him to track down the couponing queenpins after Ken’s efforts at the grocery store proved futile. Hauser’s commitment to such a dorky and hostile character is the standout performance of the comedy, and further proof that he is a sharp comedic performer.

Larry Hall, ‘Black Bird’

Paul Walter Hauser’s consistently great performances, no matter the genre or size of the role, are proof that he is one of the most reliable and versatile actors working. But it’s his Golden Globe winning work in the Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird that shows just how much of a story the actor can tell with his stillness and body language.

Inspired by true events as detailed in James Keene’s book In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption and written by Dennis Lehane, the crime drama tells the story of James Keane (Taron Egerton), a young hot-shot facing a potential 10-year prison sentence with no chance of parole. He’s recruited to charm and befriend Larry Hall (Hauser), a convicted serial killer and rapist, to hopefully get him to confess. Despite the horrific subject matter, Egerton and Hauser play off of each other beautifully. Hauser disappears into the role with his bold choice of facial hair, squeaky voice, and uneven composure, making every exchange with him as uncomfortable as it is unpredictable.