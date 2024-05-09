The Big Picture Paul Walter Hauser stars in the film Press Your Luck as Michael Larson, an unemployed ice cream truck driver who gamed the system to win big on the game show of the same name.

The film features an eclectic cast, including Walton Goggins, Maisie Williams, and Johnny Knoxville, portraying the aftermath of Larson's big win and the network's scramble to avoid embarrassment.

Directed by Samir Oliveros and co-written by Maggie Briggs, Press Your Luck is in post-production with no set release date yet. Stay tuned for updates.

A bearded Paul Walter Hauser is facing the big board in the first image from the game show drama Press Your Luck. Based on a true story, the film will star Hauser as Michael Larson, an unemployed ice cream truck driver who gamed the system to win a fortune on the 1980s game show of the same name. The Hollywood Reporter has the first look at the film, which is currently in post-production.

The film stars Larson as a TV addict who realized that the seemingly-random patterns on the electronic "big board" of the game show Press Your Luck were in fact not random, and he could memorize them to win big prizes and avoid the cartoon "Whammies". Afterward, however, things get complicated, as the network scrambles to avoid embarrassment and Larson proves to be spectacularly unwise with his money. The film also features an eclectic cast, including Walton Goggins (Fallout), David Strathairn (Good Night and Good Luck), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Haley Bennett (The Magnificent Seven), Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4), David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass Forever), Brian Geraghty (1923), Patti Harrison (I Think You Should Leave), and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny).

Who is Paul Walter Hauser?

Close

Born in Michigan, the imposing Hauser gained attention with showy supporting roles in I, Tonya, BlacKkKlansman, and Late Night before breaking out as the title scapegoat security guard in Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell. He subsequently starred in Da 5 Bloods, Cruella, and Silk Road, and won an Emmy for his chilling performance as serial killer Larry Hall in the Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird. He also stars on the TV series Cobra Kai and The Afterparty. Earlier this year, he voiced one of the title characters in Netflix's animated film Orion and the Dark, and later this year will voice Embarrassment in Pixar's Inside Out 2. This year, he is also set to star alongside Sydney Sweeney and Halsey in the crime thriller Americana, and with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in the heist film The Instigators. He has been tapped to star as Chris Farley in a long-in-the-works biopic, and has recently been cast in a mystery role in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

Press Your Luck was directed by Samir Oliveros (Bad Lucky Goat), who also co-wrote the script with Maggie Briggs (Joyland). The film comes from Protagonist Pictures and Plenty Good.

Press Your Luck is currently in post-production; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.