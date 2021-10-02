He also talks about what it was like being part of ‘Cobra Kai.’

With Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly’s Queenpins now streaming on Paramount+ for subscribers in the United States, I recently spoke to Paul Walter Hauser about making the original comedy. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Queenpins is inspired by a true story and stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as best friends that start a multi-million dollar coupon scam. As you might imagine, this kind of operation draws the interest of law enforcement and it’s up to a loss prevention officer (Hauser) from a local supermarket chain and a determined U.S. postal inspector (Vince Vaughn) to figure out how millions of dollars in coupons are flooding the market. Queenpins also stars Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha, and Stephen Root.

During the interview, he talked about what he enjoyed about the script, the way he was able to add to his character, how he found his characters voice, and more. In addition, we also talked about Heels (he’s a big wrestling fan) and what it was like being on Cobra Kai.

RELATED: Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste on ‘Queenpins’ and Why Death is British on Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Paul Walter Hauser

As a wrestling fan has he been watching Heels?

On a project like Queenpins how much is he improvising and adding to his character and how much is he staying with the script?

What it was like on Cobra Kai.

How he found his characters voice.

What did he enjoy about the script and the coupon part?

Here’s the official synopsis for Queenpins.

Inspired by a true story, Queenpins is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell), and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million-dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatches an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless loss prevention officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. postal inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly minted “Queenpins” of pink-collar crime.

