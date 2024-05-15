The Big Picture Paul Walter Hauser lands major film roles in Fantastic Four reboot and Naked Gun.

Hauser joins Major League Wrestling for Battle Riot VI, showcasing his newfound pro wrestling skills

MLW's Battle Riot VI features top talent like Matt Riddle, Místico, and Bobby Fish.

Paul Walter Hauser is having quite the time of it. Fresh off landing roles in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot and the highly anticipated Fantastic Four film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hauser is now set to step into the wrestling ring with Major League Wrestling (MLW). Hauser has declared for the 40-man Battle Riot match at MLW's biggest event of the year, Battle Riot VI. This event will be streamed live and for free for the first time on YouTube on Saturday, June 1, from Center Stage in Atlanta.

Hauser's Hollywood trajectory has been impressive. According to Deadline, he will join the Fantastic Four alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing. Additionally, Julia Garner has joined the project as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer from the comics, while Ralph Ineson will portray Galactus. Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Marvel's Kevin Feige, the film is set to begin shooting this summer.

Hauser also recently secured a role in the Naked Gun reboot, portraying police captain Ed, a character from the original films. Additionally, he is set to play iconic comedian Chris Farley in an upcoming biopic directed by Josh Gad for New Line. Hauser has long aspired to portray Farley, as he revealed in a 2021 interview with THR.

Entering the Wrestling World

By joining MLW, Hauser takes a significant step in his burgeoning pro wrestling career. The acclaimed actor, who has been training and competing since November 2023, will compete in the flagship Battle Riot match for a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Known for his high-profile appearances in film and television, Hauser is now set to make a mark in the wrestling world. Battle Riot VI combines elements of a battle royale and an anything-goes street fight, featuring 40 of the fiercest wrestlers on the planet with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

Hauser expressed his excitement about participating, stating, "I’m so excited to take part in Major League Wrestling’s 6th Annual Battle Riot. While some could misconstrue this to be an actor making a cameo in wrestling, or a fan checking off some bucket list or wish fulfillment - don’t get it twisted. I am entering to prove myself worthy of a spot in the world of wrestling, as well as a shot at Satoshi Kojima’s World Heavyweight Title."

MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer praised Hauser’s dual career path, saying, "Paul is building something special with a two-track career driven by his passion and an unrelenting quality that separates the pretenders from the contenders. I don’t think there is anything Paul wants more than to put MLW gold next to his Golden Globe and EMMY. Now he will get his chance of making that happen at MLW Battle Riot VI."

Battle Riot VI marks MLW’s first-ever free live-streamed event since the company began its live broadcasts a year ago on pay-per-view. Bauer highlighted the significance of this new streaming avenue, stating, "The ‘content is king’ era is over. The creator economy is here, and it’s powered by YouTube. Direct to consumer is the future for sports leagues. We are going right to the fans that watch us and giving them MLW’s biggest signature event of the year for free."

In addition to Hauser, MLW Battle Riot VI will feature a star-studded lineup, including former UFC standout Matt Riddle, Mexico’s biggest box-office draw Místico, multiple global champion Bobby Fish, “Death Machine” Sami Callihan, WCW legend and Karate Hall of Famer Ernest “The Cat” Miller, former MLW World Tag Team Champion Matthew Justice, multi-league champion Timothy Thatcher, third-generation grappler Davey Boy Smith Jr., CONTRA masked mercenary Mads Krule Krugger, Atlanta’s own Alex Kane, former NFL player AJ Francis, and many more to be announced.

Don’t miss the action on June 1 as Battle Riot VI brings together top-tier talent for an unforgettable night of wrestling. Tune in live on YouTube.