Nigel Lythgoe, former executive producer of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, had the power to retaliate against Abdul if she spoke up.

Nigel previously faced a racial discrimination lawsuit from former American Idol contestants, which was dismissed due to contractual agreements.

Pop music’s original dancing diva, Paula Abdul, recently filed a lawsuit for sexual misconduct against Nigel Lythgoe. Nigel was the executive producer of American Idol from 2002 to 2014 and the hit dance competition So You Think You Can Dance from 2005 to 2014. Paula has alleged that Nigel sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions during her time as a judge on American Idol and when she briefly hosted So You Think You Can Dance. The suit is a bombshell one, and based on extremely detailed accusations, it seems as if things aren’t looking good for the former producer.

Nigel Lythgoe was a titan in the early 2000s era of reality television. He produced two series that were insanely popular during their early years. American Idol produced stars like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Fantasia Barrino, to name a few. SYTYCD also produced several stars, including the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Because of how much power Nigel had at the time, it makes sense that Paula is just now pursuing her case against him. According to Rolling Stone, “Abdul chose not to speak up about the allegations over fear of retaliation from Lythgoe, who she said had the power to fire her from her judging posts.” People in power often use their status to threaten and intimidate the people under them. It was seen in nearly every case against Harvey Weinstein, who damaged the careers of the women who managed to get away from him.

Nigel Lythgoe Won His ‘American Idol’ Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Ten years ago, Nigel Lythgoe had a different set of legal issues. He, alongside production company Fremantle and Fox Broadcasting, was sued for racial discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by 10 Black former American Idol contestants and cited discriminatory practices against them. According to the lawsuit, all 10 contestants felt their experience was sabotaged by the producers. It says, “Rather than allow them to compete for the valuable prizes based on their merit as artists, the program’s top senior executives, British showrunners Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick ran interference on them, sabotaging their promising careers as recording artists and gutting them of the opportunity they rightfully earned to become the next American Idol. Why? Because the Plaintiffs’ identities could be used to scandal-monger Nielsen ratings while reinforcing the age-old stereotype of the ‘black criminal.'” The 429-page lawsuit was incredibly detailed and asserted that the producers dug into their pasts and used personal and often embarrassing details of any criminal records they had.

The unfortunate part of the discrimination suit is that the complainants had no case from the start. While it alleged that the contracts signed by the contestants were predatory, it does not change the fact that they all signed them. They may have been forced to agree to disagreeable terms, but they were not threatened with violence, nor were they out of sound mind when they signed these contracts. Once signed, they are legally binding. One clause in the contract says the following, “I agree not to make any claim against Producer or the Released Parties as a result of my participation in the Program and in connection with any use or reuse of my appearance, name, voice, singing voice, conversation, likeness and/or biographical information (including, without limitation, any claim based upon defamation or invasion of privacy and/or publicity).” Essentially, this means that they signed away the rights to privacy, and that included private information from their pasts. Yes, the producers may very well have intentionally dug up information to criminalize and sabotage their Black contestants; whether that’s true or not is inconsequential. Ultimately, their intent did not matter; the contract allowed for those actions to take place. Therein lies the danger with reality TV contracts; a person has to be willing to sign their lives away, and many don’t realize the extent of what they’re signing until it’s too late, like in the case of those 10 American Idol contestants.

Nigel’s alleged discriminatory practices were quickly dismissed and swept under the rug, but now that he’s facing an even bigger lawsuit, there’s a good chance he won’t get off this time. Paula had a decade to gather evidence and develop her case against him, and if her allegations are determined to be the truth, he will have to pay for it.

