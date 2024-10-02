Six years after Pauley Perrette exited NCIS, the question of her return has always followed the star around. She brought the lovable Abby Sciuto to life for over a decade until behind-the-scenes developments led her to quit the show. When she departed, Perrette said she would never come back. A few years later, she announced her retirement from acting. Recent comments by the actress made to Hello! Magazine signals a continuation of this state of affairs. Perrette told the publication that she would never return to the screen four years after she announced her retirement. She talked about her current life, saying,

"I'm a different person now, and I want to be here for it – the good and the bad and the painful. I want to be me all the time, and it takes a good amount of courage for me to say that to myself but it's authentically how I feel. "At this point in my life I have this deep need to find authenticity in everything, and being an actor, especially at certain points in my life, was a great escape; it's like a drug because I didn't have to be me, I could be somebody else. My character didn't have all of the problems that I was having."

What Is Pauley Perrette Up To After Leaving 'NCIS'?

Image via CBS

Following her departure from NCIS and acting, Perrette now focuses on making and watching documentaries. "I only watch documentaries; I want the truth. For me, going back to being an actor would be taking away from this life of true authenticity that I'm living 100% of the time," she said. She is currently executive producing Studio One Forever and has no plans to return to scripted shows. Studio One Forever documents the story of America's iconic gay disco club torn down in 2020.

When asked if CBS would consider an Abby spin-off, CBS Studios President David Stapf said they "love Pauley, and she’s always welcome in any of the NCIS franchise." However, neither the studio nor the actor has considered the idea of a spin-off, and it doesn't seem like that will happen any time soon, if ever.

NCIS returns for Season 22 on October 14, paired with the latest offshoot, NCIS: Origins. NCIS: Sydney and NCIS: Tony & Ziva do not have a premiere date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Catch up with all episodes of NCIS on Paramount+ before the said date.