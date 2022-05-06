1091 Pictures just released a new trailer for Paulie Go!, a coming-of-age film of a different stripe. Paulie Go! tells the story of a young AI prodigy, played by Ethan Dizon who is rejected from a robotics lab and decides to steal his uncle's locksmith van and track down the professor who rejected him. Along the way, he comes across a sheriff who pulls him over, played by David Theune, who, after learning his story, decides to take him in. While staying with the sheriff, he meets Avery, played by Madison Wolfe of The Conjuring 2, a passionate angler who possesses the same strain of fierce independence that pushes Paulie's own ambitions, sometimes leading both teenagers to isolation.

However, when Avery decides to help Paulie, they will find that their ambition and passion, which often prove to distance them from their peers, will bond them together as they pursue the reclusive professor. Professor Chuck Shikanski, portrayed by Bernard White, meanwhile, lives a similarly isolated life. His only connection is to his assistant, played by Cheryl Thoms, who is keeping a critical secret.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the quirky and uplifting film, which celebrates passion in one's occupation while also reminding viewers of the essential nature of human connection, and how these bonds can help to give us a better perspective on the world and ourselves. The trailer shows the wild ride ahead for Paulie and Avery as they trek along the beautiful wilderness of Minnesota by boat and locksmith van.

Andrew Nackman directs the film. He previously directed the 2011 film 4th Man Out, which also starred Ethan Dizon. The film was written by Jake Greene. Paulie Go! was produced by Lauren Tait Hogarth, Laura Ivey, and Jake Greene. The character of Paulie is based on a character developed by Nackman in his short film Paulie, which also starred Ethan Dizon in the titular role.

Paulie Go! will be released to rent or own on digital on May 24, 2022, after its premiere at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Film Festival on May 19, 2022. Until then, you can watch the trailer for the film below:

