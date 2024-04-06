HBO's The Sopranos is regarded as one of the greatest television dramas of all time and even decades after the shocking finale, the series remains at the top of viewers' list of favorites. Throughout the show's six-season run, The Sopranos won over twenty Emmy Awards, and today, it is remembered for its groundbreaking writing, and an overall phenomenal cast that portrayed some of the most unforgettable characters in television history. Out of the long list of iconic characters, one that stands out from the rest for several reasons is the classic wiseguy, Paulie 'Walnuts" Gualtieri, who is played by Tony Sirico.

One reason why Paulie is such a memorable and authentic character is that Sirico, who, at one point, was an actual gangster, adds his personal experience to the role that no other character in the show possesses. Paulie quickly became a fan favorite, who was known for his lack of a filter and hysterical quotes such as "Word to the wise: remember Pearl Harbor," and "Whattaya hear? Whattaya say?!" Out of all the character's exceptional moments and hilarious one-liners, these are the 10 best Paulie Walnuts quotes in The Sopranos, ranked!

10 "Oof, Madone! He looks terrible!"

"Mayhem" - Season 6, Episode 3

After being shot by Uncle Junior (who is played by The Godfather: Part II star, Dominic Chianese), Tony (James Gandolfini) barely survives and is hooked up to a ventilator while fighting for his life. As the hospital begins to allow some non-family visitors, Paulie is escorted to Tony's room by his daughter, Meadow (Jamie Lynn-Sigler), who tells Paulie how it's important to avoid making negative comments and focus on discussing positive subjects. Paulie nods as though he understands, but as soon as he sees the critical state Tony is in, it's apparent that he didn't hear anything Meadow just said.

Considering the rather somber, depressing tone of season 6, episode 3, 'Mayhem," Paulie's straightforward comment about Tony's condition is actually some of the best comic relief that many viewers needed at the time and also speaks volumes about Paulie's true, blunt nature. Between Paulie's on-par comedic timing and brutal honesty, this is easily one of the best (and funniest) Paulie quotes in The Sopranos.

9 "Next the blind will see, and the lame will walk."

"To Save Us All From Satan's Power" - Season 3, Episode 10

As the holidays approach, Tony, Silvio (Steven Van Zandt), and Paulie are all having dinner together when Paulie draws their attention to Artie's (John Ventimiglia) wife, Charmaine (Kathrine Narducci), who is wearing a fitted, slightly revealing dress that complements her figure. While the guys stare with their jaws dropped, Paulie cracks a comment about Mainey's new look with a bit of Christmas spirit.

When it comes to Mainey's flattering wardrobe in season three, episode 10, "Save Us All From Satan's Power," Paulie can't help himself and throws out one of his best quotes, which manages to get a few chuckles from Tony and Sil. Even though Mainey has always been easy on the eyes, Paulie hilariously dramatizes the moment as though her flattering attire is a miracle of the Christmas season, which, of course, is true to his wise-ass sense of humor.

8 "You didn't go to hell, you went to purgatory, my friend."

"From Where to Eternity" - Season 2, Episode 9

When Christopher (Michael Imperioli) is recovering in the hospital, he goes into cardiac and respiratory arrest and is medically dead for a minute. The doctors are able to revive him, but when he tells Paulie and Tony that he was in hell and gives them a message, Paulie can't shake the feeling that Chrissy may be telling the truth. Later, he asks Chrissy questions about his experience and eventually comes to the conclusion that Chrissy was in purgatory, not hell.

Paulie's rationalization about Chrissy's near-death experience in season two, episode nine, "From Where to Eternity," is one of the funniest scenes in the show, which reveals how paranoid Paulie can be. Instead of flat-out admitting his fear of going to hell, Paulie decides that he needs to convince Christopher that he wasn't in hell and goes to absurd lengths such as asking if it was hot there or explaining how many years someone must serve in purgatory before crossing over, making this one of Paulie's best quotes in the series.

7 "Your mother was working the bon-bon concession at the Eiffel Tower."

"46 Long" - Season 1, Episode 2

While the guys are hanging out at the Bing, Sivlio asks them their opinion about the Royal family having anything to do with the death of Princess Diana. Paulie responds as though they hired him for the job and that it was the last trip he ever took to Paris. While everyone else understands that he's joking, Christopher doesn't seem to get it and attempts to call Paulie out, which immediately backfires.

Paulie's quote in season one, episode two, "46 Long," is one of the character's most infamous jokes and one of many that puts Christopher in his place. For whatever reason, Chrissy always tries to bust Paulie's balls, but he usually fails miserably going up against someone like Paulie who has a skilled knack for punching back with a witty quip that typically hits below the belt. Some might take offense to Paulie's quote, but in all honesty, he means no harm and all the guys take jabs at each other as a twisted way of showing that they care about each other.

6 "I don't write nothin' down, so I'll keep this short and sweet. You're weak. You're outta control. And you've become an embarrassment to yourself and everyone else."

"The Strong, Silent Type" - Season 4, Episode 10

When Christopher's drug usage gets out of hand, his girlfriend and one of the show's best female characters, Adriana (Drea de Matto), organizes an intervention with all the guys to speak to Chrissy about his problem and try to convince him to seek help. As everyone goes around and shares their feelings about Christopher's situation, Paulie makes it obvious that not only does he not believe in this whole intervention thing, but he has little to no sympathy for Chrissy.

In season four, episode 10, "The Strong, Silent Type," Paulie doesn't waste time and gets right to the point with some harsh (and hilarious) words to Chrissy about his drug problem. Tony has coddled Christopher and allowed him to cut corners for the majority of his life and, while Paulie's words may come across as hard and insensitive, he's not entirely wrong and is actually showing Chrissy some much-needed tough love, which makes this one of the best Paulie quotes in the series.

5 "Ton, you give this guy a golf club, he'd probably try to f*** it."

"Commendatori" - Season 2, Episode 4

When Tony, Christopher, and Paulie travel to Italy, Tony and Paulie have dinner with their friends from the other side to discuss their current car scheme and hopefully meet with the Don himself, Zi Vittorio (Vittorio Duse). Towards the end of the evening, Vittorio arrives with his daughter, Annalisa (Sofia Milos), and shortly after Tony introduces himself, he's caught off guard when he realizes that Don Vittorio isn't all there.

Throughout "Commendatori," Paulie is his usual obnoxious self, but thankfully, he only shares his thoughts about Don Vittorio with Tony, which also paints a rather interesting image in viewers' minds. It's definitely one of Paulie's more distasteful jokes, but considering how some of the Italians had been treating him and Tony that night, it's still a humorous quote and essentially one of Paulie's all-time best.

4 "Word to the wise: remember Pearl Harbor."

"Sentimental Education" - Season 5, Episode 6

As Tony's cousin, Tony B. (Steve Buscemi) tries to adjust to life as a straight-laced civilian, his employer, Sungyon Kim (Henry Yuk), notices how hard of a worker he is and his determination to pass the state massage board exams. He propositions that they go into business together and open a massage place in one of his storefronts, which Tony B. gratefully accepts. Later, while studying for his upcoming exam, Tony B. tells the guys about Kim's generous offer, which invokes Paulie to reveal his own ignorance.

In this episode, Paulie tries to give Tony B. some words of wisdom with a rather offensive and inaccurate comment about going into business with Kim. Not only is Paulie's comment on the overly dramatic side, but it makes no sense, as the Japanese are the ones who attacked Pearl Harbor and Kim is from South Korea. Whether it's meant to show Paulie's discontent with anyone from Asia or just his plain stupidity, either way, how he leaves the guys completely dumbfounded with his off-colored remark is simply priceless.

3 "I was born, grew up, spent a few years in the army, a few years in the can, and here I am, half a wise guy. So what?"

"The Legend of Tennessee Moltisanti" - Season 1, Episode 8

When Christopher realizes he's not some big-shot mobster, he becomes depressed that he's not on the authorities' radar and feels as though his life will never amount to anything. While Chrissy is moping at home, Paulie visits him to go out for a night on the town, but as soon as he sees Chrissy's glum face and the state of his apartment, he becomes concerned and asks him what's going on. As Chrissy confides in him, Paulie sheds some light on how he's perfectly content with how his life has turned out.

Paulie's quote in season one, episode eight, "The Legend of Tennessee Moltisanti," is one of the character's best, mainly because it actually sums up Tony Sirico in a nutshell. Like his character, Sirico served during World War II and spent some time behind bars, and minus becoming an actor, he is still half a wise guy who, in the end, made out pretty well for himself. This is also one of the few moments where Paulie shares some valid insight into life. Most people may have grand plans in mind, but sometimes, the universe has a different idea in mind and there's nothing no one can do except be grateful for what they do have in their life.

2 "Whattaya hear, whattaya say?!"

"Watching Too Much Television" - Season 4, Episode 7

After doing a minor stint in county jail for a trumped-up gun charge, Paulie is finally released and arrives back home at the Bada Bing, where the guys have put together a little welcome home party in his honor. When he walks in, he cheerfully announces himself with a cheeky one-liner that emphasizes Paulie's signature style as a humorous, one-of-a-kind mafioso.

In season four, episode seven, "Watching Too Much Television," Paulie's quote is a reference to James Cagney's character in the classic gangster film, Angels With Dirty Faces. According to the Los Angeles Times, Sirico was a big Cagney fan, stating that he was one of his childhood heroes. Considering Sirico's personal admiration for Cagney, who is a pivotal figure in the gangster genre, this line is an epic homage to the Hollywood icon, solidifying this as one of Paulie's absolute best quotes in the show.

1 "You're not gonna believe this. He killed sixteen Czechoslovakians. The guy was an interior decorator."

"Pine Barrens" - Season 3, Episode 11

When Paulie and Christopher go to collect from Slava Malensky's (name) friend, Valery (name), Paulie gets into a physical altercation with Valery and believes he killed him by accident. As he and Christopher drive out to the Pine Barrens to dispose of the body, they discover that Valery is still alive and manages to escape, leaving Chrissy and Paulie deserted in the frozen wilderness. Paulie manages to get a hold of Tony, who later informs Paulie that Valery is an ex-special ops agent, but with the weak cell signal, Paulie completely misunderstands what Tony says.

Many fans consider season three, episode 11, "Pine Barrens" to be the greatest episode in The Sopranos, mainly because of the comedic banter and shenanigans between Paulie and Christopher. Paulie misinforming Christopher about Valery is not only one of the funniest moments in the episode, but also the character's all-time best quotes. While Paulie is known to have many communication mix-ups, this is hands down one quality about the character that makes him one of the most beloved.

The Sporanos can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

