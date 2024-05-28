The Big Picture Pauly D experienced a life-threatening hemorrhoid that caused internal bleeding while filming Jersey Shore.

He credits onsite medics for saving his life, receiving a blood transfusion and canceling two shows as a result.

Pauly D is happily married to Nikki Hall after meeting on Double Shot at Love, despite her absence from the show.

Paul 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio has a reputation for being an unproblematic heartthrob on the Jersey Shore franchise. Pauly's placement in the Jersey-born group of friends turned "framily" has always been part peacemaker, part motivation coach and, of course, undeniably the coolest guy in the house on the reality series. Pauly shocked fans in the recent "Ronnie, Sammi and Justin" episode when he shared a medical emergency he experienced while filming. Because Pauly's laid-back personality is one of the least dramatic on the show, producers were probably taken aback when he stopped filming during a confessional and mentioned being in extreme pain.

In a recent episode, Pauly D mentions being grateful to the onsite medics who helped get him to the hospital last year. Pauly's painful cramp was a ruptured hemorrhoid that caused dangerous internal bleeding. Thankfully, the medical staff on set acted quickly, getting him to the hospital and, according to Pauly, saving his life. "I have a lot of respect for those guys after I almost died,' he shared with Vinny in a scene on the show. Pauly shared that his internal bleeding was so bad, he was forced to cancel two shows. While in the hospital, he received a blood transfusion. "The found me some blood. I'm B-negative by the way. That the stuff I learned," he shared with Vinny.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Past members of the cast of "Jersey Shore" reunite to live together and go on vacation in Miami and other destinations. Release Date April 5, 2018 Cast Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio , Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino , Vinny Guadagnino , Deena Nicole Cortese Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

Pauly D Had the Support of His Wife While Hospitalized

Fans were just as surprised as the cast to learn the severity of Pauly's medical emergency. The stomach cramps he almost brushed off as indifferent he was experiencing ended up being a potentially life-threatening hemorrhaging hemorrhoid. Pauly is currently back in good health, which is great news, especially for his wife Nikki Hall. Sources confirm the two are still happily married although they choose not to share their relationship with social media. Fans were surprised when the resident bachelor returned from the pandemic with a girlfriend in tow after being committed to the single life for so long. Pauly met his future bride on MTV's Double Shot at Love, although they didn't officially start dating until a year after production wrapped.

Related The 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cast Relationship Statuses, Explained The 'Jersey Shore' roommates have come a long way since the original series. Find out who's married, in a relationship or single

Fans of the show were concerned that Pauly and Nikki might've broken up after she was noticeably missing from the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. According to In Touch Magazine, Nikki shared on TikTok that she took a break from filming to protect her mental health after fans started trolling her on social media because of a disagreement she had with Angelina Pivarnick. Fans of Pauly and Nikki will be pleased to know that both are reportedly doing well and Nikki should return to filming soon.

Jersey Shore can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Watch On Paramount Plus