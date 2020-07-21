Pauly Shore Is the Housemate from Hell in Exclusive NSFW ‘Guest House’ Trailer

If I told you there was a new comedy starring Pauly Shore, co-written by The Boondock Saints filmmaker Troy Duffy, and directed by viral short film helmer Sam Macaroni, would you believe me? What if I said Shore straps into “Tommy Lee’s sex swing” and makes someone take a hit off a dick bong? Well, you don’t have to take my word for it. All that insanity and more (we’re talking possum attacks, hallucinogenics, and Billy Zane) are contained within the excesses of our exclusive red-band trailer debut for Guest House.

Mike Castle and Aimee Teegarden star as Sarah and Blake, an engaged couple who find their dream home, but quickly learn there’s a catch: there’s a weird guy in the guest house who refuses to leave. That’d be Pauly Shore as Randy Cockfield, who throws a party so wild that Blake ends up in jail, and the married couple-to-be find themselves at war with their roommate from hell, hoping to get him off the property before they tie the knot.

Co-written by Macaroni, Duffy, and Sean Bishop (Shrek the Halls), Guest House also stars Steve-O, Charlotte McKinney, Erik Giffin, Felipe Esparza, and Bobby Lee. Lionsgate and Grindstone Entertainment Group will release the film on Digital and On Demand on September 4, 2020. Check out our exclusive red-band debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Guest House: