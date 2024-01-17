The Big Picture Comedian Pauly Shore will portray Richard Simmons in a short film, The Court Jester, based on a single incident in Simmons' life.

Shore, known for his resemblance to Simmons, plans to film a feature-length biopic about the fitness guru's life this summer.

The Court Jester was written and directed by Jake Lewis and will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, while the biopic is still in pre-production.

The life of fitness guru Richard Simmons is coming to the screen, and he'll be portrayed by an unlikely figure: comedian Pauly Shore. Shore will star in a short film, The Court Jester, depicting a single incident in Simmons' life, and is preparing for a feature-length biopic, which is now in pre-production. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shore talks about the origins of the film, which is planned to begin filming this summer. Fans of Shore have noted his resemblance to Simmons for years, and Shore himself has uploaded several workout videos dubbed "Sweatin' with the Wiez" to YouTube, playing off Simmons' famous Sweatin' to the Oldies videos. The film will be produced by Warner Bros.' Mark Wolper, who has the rights to Simmons' life story; Shore plans to film the biopic this summer.

The Court Jester was written and directed by Jake Lewis, who went viral in 2021 with a short film starring actor Jamie Costa as the late Robin Williams. The Court Jester gets its title from a 2012 Men's Health interview with Simmons, where he described himself as such: "When the king gets depressed, he doesn't call for his wife or the cook. He turns to the little man with the pointed hat and says to the court jester "make me laugh". And I am that court jester." It depicts Simmons preparing for an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and bonding with a bumbling production assistant. The Court Jester will premiere in Park City, Utah during the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.

Who is Richard Simmons?

The owner and manager of a successful Hollywood health club, Simmons gained media attention due to his club's success and his energetic, eccentric personality. He gained further fame thanks to his best-selling Sweatin' to the Oldies aerobics videos. At the height of his fame, Simmons was a popular talk show guest, making frequent appearances on Late Night with David Letterman, and guest-starred on a number of series spoofing his public image, including Dinosaurs, Rocko's Modern Life, and Arrested Development. Simmons made his last public appearance in 2014, and has retired from public life, despite the attempts of a number of podcasts and tabloids to uncover the mystery of his newly-reclusive nature.

Close

The son of Mitzi Shore, the owner of legendary comedy club The Comedy Store, Pauly Shore was a successful stand-up comedian and MTV VJ before starring in a series of comedy films in the 1990s. Critics derided the likes of Encino Man, Son in Law, and Bio-Dome, but they retain a cult audience to this day; he also provided his voice to A Goofy Movie.

Pauly Shore's Richard Simmons biopic is slated to film this summer; a release date has not yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the teaser for The Court Jester below.