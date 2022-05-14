Comedian, entertainer, and queer icon Sam Jay is back for the second season of her HBO series, PAUSE with Sam Jay. Following an incredible first season run in which the series nabbed a Writers Guild Award nomination for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series, the show will be back to bring the laughs on May 20, airing from 11:00 - 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO with streaming available on HBO Max.

Jay is here to combine the silly with the educational all over again as she listens to and shares experiences with people of all backgrounds, adding her touch of comedic genius along the way. Jay created the talk-show-vibe series alongside Prentice Penny who is known for his work as the showrunner of Insecure as well as for being the writer and director of Netflix’s Uncorked.

A trailer released ahead of the Season 2 premiere reveals more of the same serious discussions made more comfortable with Jay’s incredible sense of humor. The first look opens on every New Yorker’s nightmare - someone introducing themselves by screaming into a full subway car. While the clip cuts out, we don’t think Jay is about to go into a “show time” routine, but we can only dream. This season, along with her regular dinner parties, we’ll see the comedian speak with bartenders, scientists (specifically body freezing specialists), and others as she asks hard hitting questions to get to the truth. Known for hearing both sides of the story, she’ll have her eyes opened by friends and interviewees as she takes in different perspectives. A proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Jay isn’t afraid to pick on herself or others in her close circle.

RELATED: ‘Bust Down’ Trailer Digs Chris Redd and Sam Jay Into a Hole — Literally

Prior to her HBO series, Jay served as a writer on Saturday Night Live through which she earned several Emmy Award nominations. Along with the upcoming second season of PAUSE with Sam Jay, she recently created, wrote, and starred in Peacock’s comedy Bust Down. Up next, she’ll be featured alongside Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in an untitled film for Netflix which is under the direction of Kenya Barris. If you’re interested in her standup, you can currently see the comedian take the stage on Netflix in her hour-long special, Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning which first landed on the streamer back in 2019.

Here’s the synopsis:

Emmy®-nominated stand-up comedian Sam Jay returns with her personal take on a variety of topics in a half-hour late-night talk series where conversations are further expanded with additional interviews, sketches, and animation.

PAUSE with Sam Jay returns May 20. Check out the trailer for Season 2 of PAUSE with Sam Jay below:.

