Paramount+ has greenlit a sequel for PAW Patrol: The Movie. The announcement was made via Paramount+’s official Twitter account. No information or sneak peek was given other than the movie’s title, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and a theatrical release date estimate of 2023. A PAW Patrol spin-off TV series was also announced.

The Canadian animated series PAW Patrol made its American debut in 2013 on Nickelodeon. The series revolves around a young boy named Ryder who leads a canine search and rescue crew named PAW Patrol. In each episode, they work on a mission to secure and protect the residents of Adventure Bay and surrounding areas.

Each of the canine characters exhibits certain skills belonging to an emergency service professional, such as a firefighter, and are equipped with “pup packs” or backpacks with tools related to their profession. Not only do they stay prepared, but each PAW Patrol crew member has a dog house that converts to an emergency vehicle to respond rapidly to every situation at every location. As well as receiving recognition from various celebrities and public figures, the show has received critical acclaim and several nominations and awards, including one for the series' opening theme song.

Spin Master Entertainment, the company behind the series’ toy line, produced Paramount’s first movie for the series. The story follows Ryder and the pups as they travel to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from ruining the metropolis.

The movie was praised for delivering another exciting adventure for children just like its television series. However, PAW Patrol: The Movie’s cast lineup also stirred up some buzz for viewers, with the addition of Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel, and Kim Kardashian West, to name a few. The film also was recognized by different accolades: Directors Guild of Canada, Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and Canadian Screen Awards; it has since won “Original Song - Animated Film” from HMMA.

During an interview with Collider last year, the film’s director, Cal Brunker, was asked about the movie potentially receiving a sequel sometime. His response was:

We’ve certainly thought about it. There are other stories that we would be excited about telling. But for us, it’s really about seeing if people love this one, and then taking it from there.

Looks like everyone loved it! You can find the official sequel confirmation announcement in the tweet below:

