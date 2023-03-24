You might not have noticed, but a whole decade has already gone by since PAW Patrol first premiered. The kids' animated TV series has stuck with younger generations and followed some long-time fans into adulthood. In order to celebrate its ten-year anniversary, Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment shared with Collider some exciting news: The franchise is releasing a special that promises to unite all puppies ever featured across PAW Patrol’s stories. The special is called All Paws on Deck, and we can reveal to you an exclusive clip and a trailer for the adventure that premieres a month from now, on April 24.

Nickelodeon had already hinted at 10-year anniversary celebrations earlier this year with the release of Rubble & Crew, a spin-off series (and the first-ever for the PAW Patrol franchise), that quickly rose to the #1 spot among the most popular preschool series across all TV. On the day of the All Paws on Deck release, the network will kick off the morning with a PAW Patrol marathon and then segue into a brand-new episode of Rubble & Crew that premieres after the special.

Nickelodeon Us Also Celebrating with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

In late September, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures also take the celebrations inside the movie theaters with the release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, in which our favorite puppies gain superpowers after a magic meteor hits Adventure Bay. The movie features the voices of Kim Kardashian West, Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Marsai Martin, and Ron Pardo.

Image via Nick Jr.

Watch the Exclusive Clip and Trailer for All Hands on Deck Here

The exclusive PAW Patrol clip reveals that the special really means it when it says All Hands on Deck. With an Avengers assembling vibe, the clip reveals each iconic pup arriving in their vehicles as they team up to help Ryder fight a threat to Adventure Bay. We get to see Chase in his police truck, Skye in her pink helicopter, Rubble in the yellow bulldozer, the Mighty Twins in their motorcycles, and many, many others.

The trailer for All Paws on Deck teases all 16 puppies – and four kittens! — that the adventure will feature, of course, but also delves a little deeper into the story: Ryder recruits his pup friends after a 10-year-old genius named Codi puts all her efforts into creating a high-tech city that she thinks will replace Adventure Bay. And that puts the whole town at risk, including its tulips!

Nickelodeon premieres All Paws on Deck on April 24. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: