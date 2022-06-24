Paramount + announced that an exclusive special event is premiering today. Cat Pack: A PAW Patrol Exclusive Event is available to stream and it introduces a new and exciting group to the worldwide phenomenon PAW Patrol. Once again, the story will bring Ryder and his group of puppy friends and rescue dogs on dangerous and incredible adventures. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, and Skye are ready to save the day again, and this time around they’ll have a lot of help.

The feature-length special event is set to introduce to the franchise another group of super pets, but a lot less canine: The Cat Pack are incredibly resourceful felines who, much like the PAW Patrol, gear up to protect their community. Their dream is to one day be as powerful and heroic as the big cats – namely lions, tigers, cheetahs, and jaguars – but for now, they are just adorable little kittens with heavy machinery.

The Cat Pack has four members: Wild is a kitten who adores the cheetah and, because of this, is daring, impulsive, and has a need for super speed; Leo, as the name suggests, is inspired by the lion and his car roars to underscore it. Leo is brave and big-hearted but afraid of mice. His super strength comes in handy in the Cat Pack missions, though. Shade can climb walls and ceilings, and is the stealthiest of the group. Tech-savvy, she loves laser pointers and looks up to the jaguar. Last but not least, Rory is an energetic kitten who can pounce and leap great distances.

PAW Patrol first premiered in 2013 with a simple idea: have a group of emergency service dogs running around in their “pupmobiles” and saving the day. The formula proved extremely successful, and now the mega-franchise has expanded to other media like movies, toys, video games, and spin-off series. The flagship series is currently on Season 9, with over 200 episodes to its name.

The series was created by Keith Chapman, who has a good history of creating content for kids: He’s the one who came up with the long-running stop-motion series Bob the Builder, and also Fifi and Flowertots. Recently, he co-created Mighty Express and Ozi – Voice of the Forest.

Cat Pack: A PAW Patrol Exclusive Event is available to stream now on Paramount+.

PAW Patrol fans can also now stream PAW Patrol (the series), PAW Patrol: The Movie, and PAW Patrol Live! At Home featuring “Race to the Rescue”, also on Paramount+.

You can watch the trailer for the special Cat Pack event down below: