Well, isn't this a doggone treat? You can watch the first six minutes of the highly praised PAW Patrol: The Movie right now! Paramount Pictures has released a sneak peek so parents can get their kids hyped about the new movie, which is in theaters today.

PAW Patrol has been on the air for eight seasons, garnering legions of adoring young fans who were drawn to the precious pups and their heroic acts and now they're headed for big-screen antics. The PAW Patrol is on a roll, facing off against their biggest rival, Humdinger, who starts wreaking havoc as the Mayor of nearby Adventure City. Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on.

While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big-screen adventure are members from the original series’ cast along with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Brisbin.

The first six minutes of the film reveal just how dire the stakes are for the PAW Patrol as they jump into action to save a trucker as his vehicle careens over the side of a bridge. And of course, the canine heroes swiftly rescue the trucker because this is PAW Patrol and not Final Destination. One pup even deploys waffles, pancakes, and French toast to save the day!

PAW Patrol: The Movie is now playing in theaters and on Paramount+. Check out the first six minutes below:

