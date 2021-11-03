Paw Patrol is on a roll! Following the success of the film Paw Patrol: The Movie, Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment announced the development of the sequel Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Paramount Pictures will be responsible for distributing the sequel. Unlike the first film, which premiered in theaters and on Paramount Plus simultaneously, the sequel will premiere exclusively in theaters.

The big screen is not where this puppy adventure stops. Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment announced a television spinoff series also to debut sometime in 2023. It will be centered around one of the main pups in the show, but as of now, it is unclear which one. Spin Master Entertainment President Jennifer Dodge had this to say about the film’s success,

“We loved telling a deeper ‘PAW Patrol’ story on a bigger canvas and are pleased that the movie connected so strongly with kids and families around the world…We’re looking forward to taking kids on a new adventure in the second film with our partners and can’t wait to further expand our storytelling with one of the fan-favorite pups in our spinoff.”

The sleeper hit Paw Patrol: The Movie grossed $40 million in the domestic box office, and generated $135 million globally. The film’s plot features a young boy named Ryder and his team of search and rescues pups as they are called to save Adventure City from the evil Mayor Humdinger. Several cast members from the television series reprise their roles in the film. The original film cast also includes Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi and Jimmy Kimmel.

Director Cal Brunker will return to direct the sequel. Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon commented on the film’s development stating, “We here at Paramount and Nickelodeon are focused on keeping the momentum going with our great partners at Spin Master to keep giving kids and families more ‘PAW Patrol’ adventures across multiple mediums.”

With the box office numbers only confirming the children’s series overwhelming popularity, it’s clear these pups will be saving Adventure Bay and its citizens for a long while. The Paw Patrol television series is available to watch on Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus. The Paw Patrol movie sequel is set to release October 13, 2023.

