Paramount Pictures has released the official PAW Patrol: The Movie trailer as well as some official first-look images from the upcoming film. The trailer itself already promises family-friendly fun for kids and parents alike.

The premise of the movie revolves around the pups' most notorious rival, Humdinger, getting elected Mayor of Adventure City. Naturally, he starts creating chaos by forbidding dogs from certain areas of the city, launching dangerous amounts of fireworks into the sky, blocking out the sun, and more. The Paw Patrol will have to up their game to take on this serious threat, and prepare for battle with a significant upgrade to their gadgets and gear.

In addition to the main cast, the movie is recruiting some Hollywood star power for their big-screen debut. Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, and Kim Kardashian West will be lending their voices to the ensemble cast. Furthermore, the Paw Patrol will be making a new friend, a street-smart dachshund named Liberty who helps them navigate the city to thwart the evil plans of Humdinger. PAW Patrol: The Movie, in addition to Perry, Kimmel, and Kardashian West, stars Marsai Martin as Liberty, Will Brisbin as Ryder, Iain Armitage as Chase, Kingsley Marshall as Marshall, Lilly Bartlam as Skye, Callum Shoniker as Rocky, Keegan Hedley as Rubble, Shayle Simons as Zuma, Dax Shepard, and Ron Pardo. The film is directed by Cal Brunker, with screenplay by Billy Frolick and Brunker & Bob Barlen, based on the popular TV series created by Keith Chapman.

PAW Patrol: The Movie is slated for an August 20 release date in theaters and Paramount+. Watch the full trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for PAW Patrol: The Movie:

The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!

