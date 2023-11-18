The Big Picture PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is coming to DVD and Blu-ray, with bonus content showcasing the pups' new superpowers and mighty vehicles.

Skye, the smallest member of the PAW Patrol, takes center stage in the film and learns what it means to be a true hero.

Despite competition from the horror franchise Saw X, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie dominated the box office, grossing over $100 million globally.

Gather around the family for a howling good time as PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie swoops in just in time for the holidays. It will debut on DVD and Blu-ray on December 12. The movie is already available on Digital, having arrived on October 31.

The home release of the film is packed with heroic bonus content featuring the superpowered four-legged heroes. Skye (McKenna Grace) is the guide of “PAW-Somely Mighty Pups” showing fans the pups’ exciting new superpowers and what these abilities can do. It’s also a close look at their new super suits and mighty vehicles to help protect the citizens of Adventure City. In the “A Totally PAW-Some Cast” featurette, take a look behind the scenes in the voice booth. Skye, Chase (Christian Convery), Liberty (Marsai Martin), and the rest of the Jr. Patrol pups are featured along with Sam Stringer (Lil Rel Howery) and Victoria Vance (Taraji P. Henson) at a look at how the actors bring the characters to life.

What is PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie About?

The PAW Patrol is thriving, especially under the leadership of Ryder (Finn Lee-Epp), the 10-year-old human. However, Skye, the smallest member of the group, has been feeling unappreciated but still wants to do her best. When the rambunctious meteor scientist, Victoria Vance, creates a new gadget that snags a magical meteor out of space, Skye and the rest of the PAW Patrol must spring into action to protect Adventure City. The meteor grants Skye and her team superpowers, turning them into the Mighty Pups! Still, Victoria Vance isn’t thwarted yet, and she teams up with bad guys from the past, like Mayor Humdinger and the Kitten Catastrophe Crew. The Mighty Pups face their greatest challenge while Skye realizes what it means to be a true hero. The film also had the voice talent of Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, Kristen Bell, and James Marsden.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Was a Hit at the Box Office

After the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer's double feature weekend, the newest trend to make “Saw Patrol” the next fad brewed with the children's film released the same day as the latest installment in the horror franchise Saw X. However, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie took the top spot at the box office, with Saw and The Creator taking second and third places. The mighty pups would go on to gross over $100 million globally at the box office.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on December 12 with new bonus content. Check out the trailer for the film below.

Image via Paramount Pictures PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie A magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City and gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The Mighty Pups Release Date September 29, 2023 Director Cal Brunker Cast Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, North West, Saint West, Lil Rel Howery, Serena Williams, James Marsden, Kristin Bell, Finn Lee-Epp Main Genre Animation Genres Comedy, Family, Superhero, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Sci-Fi Writers Cal Brunker, Bob Barlen Studio(s) Spin Master Entertainment Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies

