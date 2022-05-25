Last year saw the box office success of PAW Patrol: The Movie, a theatrical film based on the hit animated show, so it was really no surprise when a sequel got announced last November. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is set to be released in October 2023, and recently it was announced that Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson will be joining the voice cast.

The original series the films are based on first aired on Nickelodeon in 2013. It follows a young child named Ryder who leads a team of rescue dogs who each have abilities that help them protect their town. The dogs include Chase the German shepherd police/spy dog, Marshall the dalmatian firefighter dog, and more. The first film saw the PAW Patrol team facing off against a corrupt mayor who wants to turn Adventure City into a state of chaos. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will see the pups developing superpowers after a meteor crash lands in the city.

Henson is an Academy Award-nominated actress who was nominated for her performance in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. She is also known for her work in other films like Hidden Figures and Hustle & Flow and fan-favorite roles in series like Person of Interest and Empire. Henson can next be seen lending her voice to Minions: The Rise of Gru and is currently filming a new adaptation of The Color Purple. The nature of Henson's role in the new film is currently being kept a secret.

About joining the sequel, Henson had the following to say:

“I am so excited to be a part of the next PAW Patrol theatrical adventure. While I don’t want to give too much away, my character in the film throws the pups some new challenges that they must unite to overcome. I think the film has a powerful message for kids that no matter how small they might be, they can still make a difference in their community.”

The voice cast for the first film featured Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Kingsley Marshall, and Ron Pardo with many of them expected to reprise their roles for the sequel.

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on October 13, 2023.

