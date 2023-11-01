The Big Picture Paramount's PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie has surpassed the $166 million mark globally, with $59 million domestically and $107 million from overseas markets.

The film performed well at the box office, topping the weekend box office with nearly $23 million domestically and retaining spots in the top five for several weekends.

Both PAW Patrol movies have received positive reviews and were made on tight budgets, making them profitable investments with strong returns.

The last few weeks have shown just how diverse a programming slate studios are capable of releasing in theaters, leaving everyone from Swifties to Scorsese-philes enthralled. While Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film and Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon generated considerable buzz, teenage horror fans turned out in droves last weekend to catch Five Nights at Freddy’s on the big screen. But during all this, another movie has quietly been providing counter-programming, and it has now passed a significant milestone at the global box office.

With $59 million domestically and $107 million from overseas markets, Paramount’s PAW Patrol: The Might Movie has passed the $166 million mark globally. Released in the last week of September alongside The Creator and Saw X, the animated sequel topped the weekend box office with nearly $23 million domestically. It retained spots in the top five for the next three weekends, before slipping to number six this past weekend.

During this time, the biggest drop that PAW Patrol 2 reported was 50%, back in weekend two. It didn’t take too long to overtake its direct predecessor, PAW Patrol: The Movie, which grossed $40 million domestically and $151 million worldwide in 2021, at a far scarier time during the pandemic. It must also be noted that the first film was released day-and-date on the Paramount+ streaming service, which made sense, seeing as how unsafe public places were for children at the time.

The PAW Patrol Movies Global Box Office Budget PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021) $151 million $26 million PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023) $166 million $30 million

PAW Patrol 2 Delivered Strong Return-On-Investment

Based on the massively popular (and supremely lucrative) television franchise of the same name, both PAW Patrol movies have received similarly positive response from critics and audiences. While the first film earned an 80% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, PAW Patrol 2 scored a 74% approval rating. Paramount also smartly kept the budgets for both films tight, with the first PAW Patrol costing a reported $26 million and PAW Patrol 2 setting the studio back by a reported $30 million.

This is a fraction of what modern animated movies tend to cost. But a lot of them, especially if they’re well-made, end up earning truckloads of money simply because there aren’t too many films being made for children. The last major kids’ hit was The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.35 billion worldwide; Pixar’s Elemental and Disney’s The Little Mermaid, on the other hand, grossed nearly $500 million and over $550 million worldwide, respectively. Combined, all three films cost around $600 million to produce, which means that not only was PAW Patrol 2 a nifty little hit, it also delivered strong return-on-investment. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.