Get ready for some paw-some action as Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies, and Paramount Pictures team up once again to bring PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie - the sequel to the hit PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Based on the beloved animated kids' series PAW Patrol, this upcoming film is set to charm audiences with its heartwarming storyline and lovable characters. The original show, which debuted on Nickelodeon in 2013, introduced audiences to Ryder and his team of heroic search and rescue dogs, known as PAW Patrol, as they embark on daring missions to safeguard Adventure Bay and its neighboring areas.

After the massive success of the first movie, grossing over $135 million worldwide, the excitement is building as the release date has been moved up, offering fans an earlier chance to join the pups on their new thrilling adventure. Get ready to be entertained as our favorite furry friends return to the big screen in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about the highly-anticipated sequel.

When Is PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Coming Out?

Image via Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is hitting theaters in the US and Canada on September 29, 2023. The film will be opening opposite the horror sequel Saw X and Gareth Edwards' sci-fi epic The Creator.

Initially set to premiere on October 13, 2023, studios officially moved it up by two weeks to its current date. Time to mark those calendars and get ready for an adventure with everyone's heroic pups!

Is There a Trailer for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie?

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie has unleashed a trailer that has fans across the globe howling with excitement! Building on the success of its predecessor, this latest installment promises even more thrilling adventures and heartwarming moments with our beloved team of four-legged heroes. In the newly released trailer, audiences can catch a glimpse of our mighty furry heroes as they gear up and tap into their mighty powers to take on an epic showdown with a team of menacing supervillains.

Who Stars in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie?

Image via Instagram

Mckenna Grace takes on the role of Skye, the 7-year-old cockapoo with the power of flight and strength in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. She replaces Lilly Bartlam from the series and first film. Grace is most known for her roles in films like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, I, Tonya, and Captain Marvel.

Taraji P. Henson takes on the role of Victoria Vance, a meteor expert and the female villain who teams up with Mayor Humdinger. Henson is set to feature in the much-anticipated coming-of-age tale The Color Purple. On the heroic side, Marsai Martin, who is most known for her role on black-ish, returns as Liberty, the lively long-haired dachshund who was part of the PAW Patrol in Adventure City and leads the Junior Patrollers with her incredible Mighty Pup power of elasticity. Martin previously portrayed Liberty in the first film.

Christian Convery, best known for Sweet Tooth, takes the lead as Chase, the brave and independent 7-year-old German shepherd with the Mighty Pup power of super speed, replacing Luke Dietz from the series and Iain Armitage from the first film. Adding to the fun, Chris Rock joins the adventure as a unique version of Rubble, now a member of the Kitten Catastrophe Crew, who gains the ability to speak after getting his paws on a meteor fragment.

While the upcoming sequel features other big names, such as Kristen Bell, James Marsden, and even Serena Williams, the Kardashians are making a full sweep in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. In addition to Kim Kardashian, who will be returning as the sassy poodle Delores, Kim’s two children are set to make an appearance. North West stars as Mini, a Pomeranian who is one of the Junior Patrollers, and Saint West in an undisclosed role.

What Is PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie About?

Image via Nickelodeon

Below is the official synopsis for PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie:

“When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.”

What Is PAW Patrol About?

Image via Paramount Pictures

PAW Patrol is an immensely popular children's TV series cherished globally, captivating young audiences with its enthralling storyline. The show revolves around Ryder, a tech-savvy boy, and his trusty team of courageous pups, including Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, and Skye. Whenever a crisis strikes, these fearless furry friends are always prepared to jump into action, fearlessly confronting any challenges that come their way to protect Adventure Bay.

With a strong emphasis on teamwork, they demonstrate that no mission is too daunting, and every pup has a vital role to play, no matter its size. This beloved series has earned widespread acclaim, airing in over 160 countries and translated into 30 languages. Its universal appeal appeals to both preschoolers and older kids, consistently ranking among the top-rated TV shows. Since its debut in 2013, PAW Patrol has been showered with numerous prestigious awards, further solidifying its status as an enduring and heartwarming franchise that resonates with children all around the world.

Who Is Making PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie?

The upcoming film will see the return of animation director Cal Brunker, who has previously directed PAW Patrol: The Movie and Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature. Leading the production team are Jennifer Dodge, President of Spin Master Entertainment, along with Laura Clunie, Senior Vice President of Development and Feature Film at Spin Master, and Toni Stevens, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Production & Operations at Spin Master, who will serve as producers for the film. Taking on the executive producer roles are Ronnen Harary, Co-Founder of Spin Master, Adam Beder, Executive Vice President at Spin Master, and Peter Schlessel.

