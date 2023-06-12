As PAW Patrol celebrates a landmark year with August marking ten years since the series first made its debut on Nickelodeon, the franchise is soaring to new heights with the release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. A new trailer for the film, the follow-up to 2021's PAW Patrol: The Movie, has been released showing everyone's favorite team of four-legged heroes powered up and ready to fight off a team of supervillains.

The PAW Patrol are swapping their badges for capes, as the new film sees the pups don superhero identities when they gain powers from a mysterious meteor. An official synopsis of the film reveals:

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

The film, which was directed by Cal Brunker, features the voices of names such as McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Ron Pardo (who reprises his roles as Cap'n Turbot and Mayor Humdinger, having appeared in PAW Patrol since its very first episode). Also joining the cast are Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, James Marsden, Lil Rel Howery, Chris Rock, and Serena Williams. Also celebrating their tenth birthday alongside PAW Patrol this year is North West, who was born in June less than two months before the series premiered. She will be making her acting debut in the film alongside a cameo appearance from her brother Saint West, as well as her mother Kim Kardashian, who returns from the first movie as Delores. Kardashian continues to pursue acting further following the recent announcement of her casting in the next series of American Horror Story.

Big Paw Prints to Follow

PAW Patrol's first cinematic outing was a big hit when it premiered back in August 2021, receiving positive reviews from critics and grossing $144 million worldwide against its budget of $26 million. Following that film's success, plans for a sequel began almost immediately. Time will tell whether the new film reaches the heights of its predecessor when it hit theaters later this year. The film's screenplay was written by Brunker and Bob Barlen and was produced by Jennifer Dodge, p.g.a., Laura Clunie, p.g.a., Toni Stevens, p.g.a., with Ronnen Harary, Adam Bader, and Peter Schlessel serving as executive producers.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theatres on September 29. Check out the new trailer below: