Paweł Pawlikowski is a Polish director most famous for his acclaimed dramas Ida and Cold War. His movies are usually characterized by emotional depth, political and historical commentary, and striking use of black-and-white. In particular, Powlikowski's work frequently engages with the most tumultuous episodes in 20th-century history, like World War II and the expansion of the Soviet Union. Pawlikowski's next film, tentatively titled The Island, is set to star Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.

The Polish director got his start with documentary filmmaking in the late '80s and early '90s, directing a string of intriguing projects examining themes of nationalism, war, and people's relationship with history, usually focusing on Eastern Europe. He transitioned to fiction with 2000's Last Resort. While he usually only releases a film every four or five years, he makes up for this lack of quantity with quality, with his most recent movies already becoming canonized as modern classics. These are the best of Pawlikowski's projects, as ranked by the users of IMDb.

10 'The Woman in the Fifth' (2011)

IMDb: 5.3/10

Seeking solace after a bitter divorce and a struggle with mental illness, American writer Tom Ricks (Ethan Hawke) moves to Paris and takes up residence in a seedy hotel in the Fifth Arrondissement. There, he begins an affair with a mysterious woman named Magrit (Kristin Scott Thomas). She has strict rules about when they can meet and refuses to tell him anything about her past. Tom's neighbor blackmails him over their affair, but when the neighbor is killed shortly after, Tom starts to fear that a dangerous force has entered his life.

The Woman in the Fifth starts as a romance, then quickly morphs into a thriller where nothing is as it seems. Reality and hallucination begin to blur, and Tom is unsure of how much is simply unfolding within his head. Although it received mixed reviews, The Woman in the Fifth is worth checking out for the atmospheric cinematography of one of the world's most photogenic cities, as well as the complex, compelling performances from Ethan Hawke and Kristin Scott Thomas.

9 'The Stringer' (1998)

IMDb: 6.2/10

Vadik (Sergei Bodrov Jr.) is an aspiring Russian cameraman who earns a living by selling footage to Western news agencies. It's a hardscrabble existence, and the fickle news companies will quickly toss anyone aside if their footage doesn't draw viewers. While shooting around Moscow, Vadik crosses paths with a British TV producer (Anna Friel) and a whacky politician (Vladimir Ilin).

The Stringer makes for an intriguing snapshot of '90s Russia. The Soviet Union had recently collapsed, oligarchs were buying public assets for a song and becoming overnight billionaires, and the whole culture seemed lost and adrift; that sense of malaise pervades this movie. In particular, Vadik becomes a stand-in for the country's broader relationship with the West at the time. The film also seems like it may have inspired Nightcrawler to some extent, as it features a similar premise of someone creating scenes to shoot in order to profit from the footage.

8 'My Summer of Love' (2004)

IMDb: 6.7/10

Set against the picaresque backdrop of the Yorkshire countryside, this coming-of-age story centers on the unlikely friendship and love between Mona (Natalie Press), a working-class girl living in a small town, and Tamsin (Emily Blunt), a wealthy and rebellious teenager. Both are bored by life and frustrated with their difficult family dynamics. Their connection deepens throughout a sun-soaked summer as they navigate the challenges of their disparate backgrounds.

My Summer of Love was Blunt's feature debut, and she delivers a fantastic performance. Paddy Considine is also great in his role as Mona's older brother, a born-again Christian released from prison. Pawlikowski handles the story with a light touch, conjuring up an immersive mood and sense of place. He has said that he wanted the film to feel timeless and "to get to the essence of adolescence." My Summer of Love is a sweet portrait of young love, complemented by poetic cinematography courtesy of frequent Pawlikowski collaborator Ryszard Lenczewski.

My Summer of Love Release Date May 5, 2005 Cast Natalie Press , Emily Blunt Paddy Considine , Dean Andrews , Michelle Byrne , Paul Antony-Barber Rating R Runtime 87

7 'Twockers' (1998)

IMDb: 7.0/10

Pawlikowski co-directed this docu-drama with director Ian Duncan. It's shot and edited like a documentary and features kids from a British housing project playing fictionalized versions of themselves; although they're acting, their scenes are based on their own lives. Trevor Wadeham stars as a petty thief with a sensitive side. When not burgling houses or breaking into cars, Trevor writes poetry inspired by his next-door neighbor, Amie. Trevor is besotted with Amie, but winning her affection may require him to forego his life of petty crime and walk the straight and narrow.

Much of the drama revolves around whether or not Trevor can go straight while torn between his delinquent friends and his private dreams of establishing a proper life for himself. With a title that refers to the police acronym Taking Without Owner's Consent, used in reference to stolen cars, Twockers is a unique and surprisingly poignant film, clocking in at just 40 minutes.

6 'Serbian Epics' (1992)

IMDb: 7.0/10

Serbian Epics is a great TV documentary about the Bosnian War that took place between 1992 and 1995 following the breakup of Yugoslavia. Pawlikowski gets close to the action, filming behind Serbian lines during the siege of Sarajevo. He follows the soldiers as they go about their days, taking part in religious rituals, singing songs, or simply killing time. He also shoots some of the Serbian commanders as they try to justify their attacks, including the notorious Radovan Karadžić, who was later convicted of crimes against humanity.

The title refers to the nationalist songs and poems sung and recited by many of the Serbian soldiers. Ultimately, Serbian Epics is a study of extreme nationalism and the terrible violence it can lead to. Pawlikowski delves into the self-serving justifications some of these men concoct, exposing their toxic mixture of self-pity, self-aggrandizement, and self-deception. Those interested in the history of this part of the world will find a lot to ponder here.

5 'Last Resort' (2000)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Last Resort was Pawlikowski's first foray into fictional feature filmmaking. It revolves around Tanya (Dina Korzun), a young Russian woman seeking asylum in the United Kingdom. The film begins with Tanya arriving at a seaside resort with her young son Artiom (Artiom Strelnikov), only to discover that the promises of a better life were deceptive. As she struggles to get by, Tanya befriends Alfie (Paddy Considine), a former boxer who now works at the local arcade. They begin a relationship, and Alfie vows to help Tanya and Artiom find a better life.

Realism is at a premium here, along with bleakness. Everything is shot in shades of cold gray: gray people walking gray streets beneath gray concrete and gray skies. However, there's also hope in the story, even if there are no happy endings. Despite the harshness, Last Resort is a touching film buoyed by layered performances. It received widespread acclaim, paving the way for the more ambitious films that would follow.

4 'Tripping with Zhirinovsky' (1995)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Tripping with Zhirinovsky is a fly-on-the-wall documentary about Russian nationalist and right-wing populist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky. He held a seat in the State Duma (essentially the lower house of the Russian parliament) from 1993 until his death in 2022. He was notorious for his controversial views, for instance, expressing support for Russian military action to take over countries that had once been part of the Russian Empire.

The doc follows Zhirinovsky on a cruise, joined by two hundred of his supporters. During the voyage, he spouts numerous conspiracy theories and calls for a new Russian-led world order. He comes across as a total paranoid, but that's the point; the documentary asks: how does such a wacky character become a viable political candidate? Pawlikowski attributes much of it to the chaos of Russia under President Boris Yeltsin in the '90s. Tripping with Zhirinovsky is interesting to revisit now in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

3 'Ida' (2013)

IMDb: 7.4/10

In 1960s Poland, Anna (Agata Trzebuchowska), a young novice nun, prepares to take her final vows. Before she does, she pays a visit to her aunt, Wanda (Agata Kulesza), who makes a shocking revelation: Anna's birth name is actually Ida Lebenstein, and her parents were Jews killed during the Nazi occupation of Poland. Anna sets out to find her parents' graves, embarking on an odyssey across the country and its history.

Ida is essentially a road movie, an emotional and elliptical one where Anna's journey is as much internal as external. It's just 82 minutes long but overflows with ideas. The film received widespread acclaim, with many reviewers comparing it to the works of New Wave directors like François Truffaut and Andrzej Wajda. It went on to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, and some publications have already ranked it as one of the best movies of the 21st century so far.

Ida Release Date October 25, 2013 Cast Agata Kulesza , Agata Trzebuchowska , Dawid Ogrodnik , Jerzy Trela , Adam Szyszkowski , Halina Skoczynska Rating PG-13 Runtime 80

2 'Cold War' (2018)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Unfolding against the backdrop of post-World War II Europe, Cold War tells the story of the passionate and tumultuous love affair between Wiktor (Tomasz Kot) and Zula (Joanna Kulig), two musicians with divergent backgrounds. As they navigate the political and artistic landscape of the time, their relationship becomes a reflection of the larger ideological struggles of the era, partly inspired by the lives of Pawlikowski's own parents.

During a performance in East Berlin, Wiktor plans to flee to the West with Zula. However, she fails to show up for their rendezvous. Years pass, and they cross paths again in Paris, where the chemistry between them is still palpable. However, the Soviet authorities intervene to frustrate their relationship. Spanning multiple countries and decades, the film showcases the impact of the Iron Curtain on personal destinies. Cold War is a beautiful love story and period piece, culminating in one of the most powerful closing shots in recent memory.

Cold War Release Date June 8, 2018 Cast Joanna Kulig , Tomasz Kot , Borys Szyc , Agata Kulesza , Cédric Kahn , Jeanne Balibar Rating R Runtime 88

1 'Dostoevsky's Travels' (1991)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Dostoevsky's Travels is a semi-scripted TV documentary about Dimitri Dostoevsky, the great-grandson and last living descent of the preeminent Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, author of classics like The Brothers Karamazov and Crime and Punishment. In 1862, Fyodor famously undertook his first-ever journey to Western Europe. In 1990, Dimitri, who works as a tram driver in St Petersburg, took a similar journey, exploring Eastern European history in the process.

During the trip, Dimitri attempts all manner of schemes to make money, as he plans to buy a secondhand Mercedes. Along the way, he meets a host of colorful characters and has an eventful time at a German casino. Dostoevsky's Travels is quirky and playful, gently poking fun at its subject while still engaging with deeper ideas. Key themes here are cultural differences and the weight of history, but in Pawlikowski's hands, the saga plays out like a darkly comic road movie.

