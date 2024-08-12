“You never know what’s coming through that door!” At the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, there’s always a new painting, antique, or rare collectible arriving. And there’s no one better at putting a price tag on these treasures than the crew from History Channel’s Pawn Stars. The art of pawning has been around long before ATMs and check-cashing services, providing a place for people to trade their goods to make ends meet. Established in 1989, this Las Vegas landmark has been a long-standing family business, home to valuable items worth up to millions of dollars. Whether it’s an iconic Super Bowl ring or a historical 16th-century samurai artifact, the pawn shop has it all.

Run by a team with eagle eyes and negotiation skills quicker than you can say “sold”, here’s a guide to the Harrison family heirs who manage this fine and dandy establishment.

Richard Benjamin Harrison

Richard Benjamin Harrison, lovingly dubbed “The Old Man,” is the founder and the pillar behind the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Way before Pawn Stars' fame, Richard had lived a colorful life that was filled with hardship. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Richard gave the real estate market a go. But true to the nature of the business, his efforts were in vain, and he lost a million dollars. Looking for a fresh start, Richard packed his bags and moved his entire family to Las Vegas, hoping to land some good fortune. In Sin City, Richard decided to open the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1988.

The retired Navy sailor not only had to operate the shop but also needed to learn how to back up his expertise. With his line of work mostly dealing with antique goods, Richard had a keen eye for assessing the value of anything, be it Rolexes to vintage cars. His uncanny ability eventually helped transform his initial $10,000 investment into a respected multi-million dollar business. Coming from a uniform background, Richard didn’t just have the professional competence to keep his shop running, but he built it based on discipline. Always driving for a hard bargain, it takes a lot for anyone, including his sons, to please Richard.

Sadly, Richard passed away on June 25, 2018, at the age of 77. Up until his passing, Richard spent his last few years heavily involved in the pawn shop. Having been included in the Times 100 list in 2012 and awarded a key to the city of his hometown, Lexington, Richard remains an influential figure to this day.

Rick Harrison

Like father, like son. Rick Harrison, a.k.a. “The Spotter,” has an eye that’s just as sharp as his old man. Much like his late father’s ability to precisely calculate the value of rare collectibles, Rick can easily spot anything fake or stolen. Rick started his pawn business education ever since he was 13. When folks his age were thinking about what college to attend, Rick dropped out of high school to sell counterfeit Gucci bags, earning him a lucrative $2,000 a week. With enough cash in his wallet, Rick becomes a business partner with his father at the age of 23. With 28 years of business experience (and counting), Rick’s general knowledge of a variety of items, from fine art to rare, historical oddities, has served him well in determining how much an item is worth.

However, Rick’s biggest contribution to the business is the show Pawn Stars itself. Always looking for ways to receive exposure, Rick constantly reaches out to local media and cable TV shows to spotlight the shop and attract even more customers. It didn’t take long for Rick to turn the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop into a reality TV show pitch, which he sent to different networks. Not everyone was on board with the idea, especially Rick’s father. By the time Rick managed to get a crew to shoot a test episode on a Saturday, Richard wasn’t thrilled about the idea of having to come down to shop on an off day. Despite initial conflicts, the sizzle reel finally found its way to the History Channel. With Rick’s determination, Pawn Stars has premiered a whopping total of 22 seasons, and the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop has attracted up to 3,000 customers daily, making the shop a Las Vegas tourist staple.

Corey Harrison

Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison is Rick’s first son whom he had with his first wife, Kim. Following the footsteps of those before him, Corey dipped his toes into the pawn business at the tender age of 9. On top of having his father’s keen eye to spot a cheat, Corey has a more modern and tech-savvy edge to his already credible abilities. Corey’s in charge of human resources, a.k.a. Hiring and firing employees when necessary. He’s also the guy responsible for tending to eBay clients. As the saying goes, never mix family with business. Despite being a direct descendant of the family business, Corey still has to work his butt off to earn a place in the business.

Most recently, Corey was arrested in Las Vegas on charges of driving under the influence. The Pawn Stars cast member was seen driving his white Ford pickup truck dangerously, swerving between the right lane and the bicycle lane. Upon investigation, it was revealed that his car smelled of alcohol.

Adam Harrison

Adam Harrison is Rick’s second son, whom he had with his first wife, Kim. Unlike Corey, Adam has never appeared on Pawn Stars. Unfortunately, all that changed when news of Adam’s sudden death popped up in the press. In January 2024, Adam was reported to be found dead on January 19 following a fentanyl overdose. He was only 39. Laura Herlovich, representative for Rick, published a statement on behalf of the Harrison family regarding Adam’s untimely passing.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” the statement read. Amid the famous family’s heartbreaking loss, below is everything to know about Rick’s adult children.

Jake Harrison

Jake Harrison is Rick’s third son and the only child he has with his second wife Tracy Harrison. Just like his father and older brother Corey, Jake joined the family business in Season 18 of Pawn Stars. Like any newbie, Jake is put through the wringer. Part of his initiation includes differentiating a fake from a real Rolex, just by spotting the green paint on the counterfeit. As his dad accompanies him every step of the way, Jake’s been learning the ropes of the shop as meticulously as he can. After all, he’s got some very big shoes to fill.

Chumlee Russell

The childhood friend of Corey, Austin “Chumlee” Russell, affectionately nicknamed after the cartoon character Tennessee Tuxedo’s sidekick, a walrus named Chumley, is practically a son to Rick. Ever since he’s not tall enough to even reach the counter, Chumlee has spent most of his childhood coming to the shop. Every business needs a source of comedic relief, especially when its employees constantly negotiate with different customers. That’s where Chumlee comes in. As the de facto butt of the boys’ jokes, he provides the laughter in the shop. His friendly demeanor makes him the ultimate customer service pro, constantly seen siding with fellow patrons. But his heart of gold sometimes gets the best of him and does more bad than good for the business.

Often taking his customers’ sides, Chumlee is the go-to guy for breaking the best deals, which might not always align with Rick’s strict business approaches. If that’s not enough, Chum constantly encourages Corey to purchase the silliest items that don’t make cash, like video games and circus memorabilia. Unfortunately, Chumlee hasn’t had quite the best few years recently. Previously, Chumlee was charged after guns and drugs were found in his house. The Pawn Stars cast member is currently on a plea deal that would keep him out of jail. However, this deal would require Chumlee to forfeit his illegal possessions.

Ciana, Marrisa, and Sarina

Ciana, Marrisa, and Sarina are Rick’s three stepdaughters whom he had through his third marriage to Deanna Burditt. While not much is known about his daughters, it is revealed that back in 2022, Ciana tied the knot and Rick walked her down the aisle at her wedding. Marrisa is currently a hair and makeup artist with an exclusive clientele featuring big names like Corinne Fox and Heidi Montag. Sarina is a graduate of Louisiana State University.