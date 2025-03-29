Pawn Stars favorite Rick Harrison’s love life is heating up because he has proposed to Angie Polushkin, meaning he is set to go on another trip down the aisle. In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Harrison gushed about his engagement and new love. However, when it came to the topic of prenups, Harrison was hesitant. Harrison shared that he wanted to enjoy his life despite his caution about signing a prenup. “I don't know,” he said. “You know, the whole thing is, it’s supposed to be forever, you know, but some things screw up, you know. I really find it, like, there’s not enough happy people in the world. I’m happy. I mean…I am really well off, you know what I mean? And I’m going to enjoy my life. We’ll get it figured out,” he added. “But in the long run, I’m the happiest man in the world.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Fox News Digital, Harrison opened up about his first date with Polushin, which had left him so smitten that he abandoned plans with another woman to see her again. He shared the story, saying, “I was on a date for, like, 45 minutes and I literally found an excuse to leave. I called up Angie and said, ‘Let’s go out again.’” With their engagement, the couple is ignoring the criticism regarding their relationship, which is mainly due to their age difference. Harrison and Polushkin do not treat their age differences as an obstacle, as they just want to be happy. Before their engagement, Polushkin and Harrison dated for a year.

The ‘Pawn Stars’ Personality’s Engagement Comes After Challenging Times

Image via History.com

Harrison’s engagement to Polushkin marks his fifth engagement after four failed marriages. The couple started dating months after Harrison finalized his divorce from his fourth wife, Amanda Palmer. After a year of dating, Harrison got on one knee in Casablanca, Chile, with a 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring, which was featured in his Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Harrison said that the ring is “as breathtaking as she is.” Harrison gushed about his proposal to Fox News Digital by sharing more details about his engagement: His three stepdaughters (from his third marriage to DeAnna Burditt) stepped in as he initially planned to propose in the living room. “I figured it’s been over a year,” he said. “I had some business down in Chile, and so I got a few extra days in Chile, and I brought her to the Casablanca Valley and set it up for us to have dinner.”

The Pawn Stars shop owner also shared that they had a nine-course meal at a private restaurant, where they got tipsy over wine, and he proposed shortly after. “She immediately said yes,” he said, adding that they plan to marry next year. “She’s doing the wedding planning…I come up with an idea, and she’s like ‘no’.” Harrison’s engagement comes after the sudden and tragic passing of his son Adam Harrison, who he had with his first wife Kim, from a fentanyl overdose at 39 in January 2024. Harrison spoke about his son during the interview with Fox News Digital and shared that he would have been happy about his engagement if he was still alive. “He was one of the most fun-loving guys you ever met in your life,” he said. "Always happy, never mad. He would have just literally said, ‘Score, Dad!’”

Pawn Stars airs on the History Channel.