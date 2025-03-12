Despite tragedy, this Pawn Stars veteran has found long-lasting happiness. Rick Harrison has offered a surprising life update a year after his son’s death, as he has shared that he has gotten engaged to his new fiancée, Angie Polushkin, and is set to walk down the aisle for a fifth time. However, according to his stepdaughters, the lead up to the proposal was not as smooth sailing. Reports about the new engagement stated that Harrison showed how deeply in love he is with Polushkin by proposing with one of his most treasured items, which is a 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring. This ring initially came to his well-known Vegas pawn shop in a different setting. Harrison customized the ring to make it more personal and worthy for his new fiancée. According to a rep for the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner, Harrison described the gem as "breathtaking, just like Angie is.” This was no ordinary proposal, however, as he had popped the important question not once but twice.

Polushkin and Harrison started dating months after the Pawn Stars shop owner finalized his fourth divorce to Amanda Palmer. Before the engagement, the future married couple had been dating for a year, despite their 18-year age gap. No wedding plans have been reported, but the happy couple will make their way down the aisle soon.

The New Marriage Will Be a Fresh Start For ‘Pawn Stars’s Rick Harrison

According to TMZ, Harrison was initially set to propose in the living room before his stepdaughters insisted that he needed to be more romantic after stating how horrified they were by the gesture. Harrison and Polushkin then set off to Casablanca Valley, Chile, for their couples trip. He got down on one knee again, with the beautiful scenery that he reportedly felt infuated with, enabling him to propose on the spot. Harrison also posted the proposal on Instagram for his 995K followers with the caption, “She said yes!”

