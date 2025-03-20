It has been a year since Pawn Stars's Rick Harrison tragically lost his son Adam Harrison to an overdose,. One year on, Harrison is now reflecting on his overdose in an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. During the interview, he opened up about his grief and shared how he is now "second-guessing everything."

On January 19, 2024, Harrison's son died at the age of 39 in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Harrison, he had drug problems in his twenties. "I put him in rehab so many times, and every time he'd be doing great," he shared, "and then he would just fall back." The Pawn Stars veteran continued:

"I mean, you've heard the same story from a million people, and it got really, really bad, and apparently, it wasn't heroin...he got some Fentanyl. It killed him."

During the interview, Harrison revealed that Adam has had drug problems for years, and recalled incidents involving his son. He remembered a time when Adam "broke into" his house, which resulted in Harrison trying to give his son some "tough love. “I figured maybe if we put him in jail for two months, maybe it’ll clean him out, but he just went straight back on it,” he said. “You try to give him tough love, but, God, you just never see the OD coming. You want to give them tough love and everything, but, f***, I never thought that would happen. It’s hard. There’s no f****** instruction book with kids. They’re all different models.”

'Pawn Stars's Rick Harrison Reflects On His Regrets

Elsewhere in the interview, Harrison reflects on if there was anything he could have done different, in which he responded with, "When you lose a kid, you second guess f****** everything." "It’s like, ‘Could I have done this? Could I have done this? Could I have done this? And it’s like it goes through your brain constantly," he said. "There’s not a day that goes by I don’t [think] about him.”

When Harrison started to reflect on the ways he could have helped his son, Bensinger asked what specifically Harrison thought about. “Could I have done something different? I mean, I think I did everything right," he responded. "You just sit in your head, ‘What if I did this? What if I did this?’ You know what I mean? What if I just grabbed him, f****** locked him in the back of my truck, drove him to Oregon… I mean, you have a hundred things go through your mind. There is nothing worse than losing a kid.”

While grieving his beloved son during the interview, Harrison also shares some words of wisdom on spending time with loved ones and appreciating the time that you have. "“Appreciate what you got because it’s not you’re not always going to have it,” he stated. “I spend as much time with my kids as I can. I talk to all my kids on the phone almost every day. I love my kids, love my grandkids. Enjoy life. It is easy to enjoy life. It really is. Just don’t be around the people that are miserable and just enjoy life with your family and your friends and everything. It’s really it’s not that hard to be happy.”

A year after his son's tragic overdose, Harrison got engaged to Angie Polushkin. He proposed in Casablanca Valley, Chile, on their couples trip with a 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring that was featured in his Pawn Stars store. With another wedding to plan a year after his son's death, Harrison is entering a fresh chapter in his life. Pawn Stars airs on The History Channel.