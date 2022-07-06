With its release just around the corner, a new featurette for the upcoming animated comedy, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, has been released which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the voice talents behind the film.

The featurette includes Hank, voiced by Michael Cera, as he introduces himself as a samurai and is greeted with laughter by the village. Cera describes Hank as a dog in a world of dog-hating cats. "The movie is pretty wacky and pretty wild, and also a lot of fun," says Samuel L. Jackson, who will be voicing Hank's mentor, Jimbo. The featurette teases the familiar premise of the film while also showing off the fast-paced comedic energy that the animation will provide to audiences.

Taking place in an anthropomorphic world of cats and dogs, the film will follow Hank's journey as he becomes a samurai while a new threat emerges that endangers the entire village. With comedic animation alongside the talents of Cera and Jackson at the center stage of the film, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank appears to be a fun time at the movies for families this summer.

Originally conceived in 2010 by Sony Pictures Animation as Blazing Samurai, the film remained in production hell for years. After being lingering between various film studios, Paramount Pictures eventually acquired the rights of the movie earlier this year. With a 13-year-long journey, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank will finally make its debut to the big screen when it releases in theaters on July 15.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is directed by Rob Minkoff (The Lion King), Mark Koetsier, and Chris Bailey and features the voice talents of Cera, Jackson, Ricky Gervais, Mel Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Kylie Kuioka, and Cathy Shim.

Here's the synopsis for the Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank: