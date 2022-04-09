If you're the type of person who likes to keep tabs on what animated movies are coming to theaters and streaming services near you, there's a decent chance that you've been following the overlong journey to bring Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank to the silver screen. Once titled Blazing Samurai, as the film was meant to be a loose riff on Mel Brooks' beloved satire, Blazing Saddles, this CG-animated martial arts comedy was first announced in 2015 and was previously scheduled to come out in April 2017 before a variety of setbacks delayed the release for half a decade.

As time went on, it was hard not to wonder if this movie was ever going to see the light of day. Was it cursed? Is it even a real movie? Time hasn't been on its side, suffice it to say. But it sounds like its worse days may soon be behind it. As it was revealed by its new poster (and new title), Paws of Fury is finally slated to arrive later this year, and we'll soon get a new trailer to announce its newly-minted summer release. It's been quite a strenuous journey for this troubled production, but maybe the wait will ultimately be worth it? Only time will tell on that front.

On the positive side of things, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is now slated to hit theaters on July 15th, putting it right smack dab in the middle of the summer movie season. Hopefully, that shows some confidence from Paramount Pictures, as they'll allow the movie to debut two weeks after the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 1st and two weeks before DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters on July 29th. As families are seemingly feeling more comfortable going to the movies this year than they've been in the two years prior due to the pandemic, it makes sense that studios are planning to release as many notable family animated flicks as they can fit into that school-free summer timeframe.

While someone might reasonably assume that the pandemic was part of the reason why Paws of Fury was delayed for as long as it was, changing hands within the long-in-the-works animated production was ultimately a greater cause of distress. Once slated to be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Chris Bailey, in his feature debut, it was announced last year that Rob Minkoff and Mark Koetsier, the latter making his directorial debut, had taken the helm. Additionally, during this transitional period, Susan Purcell and Yair Landau had been replaced by Adam Nagle and Guy Collins as the film's producers.

Additionally, Paws of Fury has jumped around production companies and distributors during these last few years, with Open Road Films previously acquiring the movie in 2015. Paramount picked up the film earlier this year. While the movie has seen its fair share of changes throughout production, screenwriters Ed Stone and Nate Hopper have remained credited since the beginning. So, hopefully, that means the story itself hasn't seen too many big changes in the long run. It's also worth noting that the celebrity voice ensemble has generally remained the same, with Michael Cera lending his voice to the role of Hank, Samuel L. Jackson set to play Jimbo, with Ricky Gervais, Djimon Honsou, George Takei, Gabriel Iglesias, Michelle Yeoh, and, as a show of tribute, Brooks being attached to a variety of supporting roles. There's a good chance that these high-caliber talents were a big reason why Paws of Fury remained a keen point of interest to finish, even during the delayed movie's long-standing hassles.

If you're curious to see the first footage from Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, you'll want to tune into the Kids' Choice Awards on Nickelodeon at 7:30 PM. The full trailer is slated to premiere on April 11th.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank will finally make its way into theaters on July 15th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the new poster for the long-in-the-works animated film below.

