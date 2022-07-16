It won’t be wrong to say that Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank somewhat aims to fill the gaps left by the Kung Fu Panda film series. Directed by Rob Minkoff, Mark Koetsier, and Chris Bailey, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is the story of an under- “dog” (get the pun?) who is constantly down on his luck. So, he goes to Jimbo - a legendary samurai warrior to be trained in martial arts and protect himself. And then his life changes.

The martial arts comedy animation takes inspiration from a 1974 black comedy western, Blazing Saddles, which was written and directed by Mel Brooks (who also has a role in the animation). For Paws of Fury: Legend of Hank, some characters from the 1974 feature film are reprised and adapted for animation.

The movie brings on board some of the biggest legends in entertainment, in various voice roles, and it seems epic. Each of these cast members brings their signature style to the characters, making the story more hilarious than you can imagine. With the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, George Takei, Michelle Yeoh, etc. playing the characters, there’s no escaping a laugh riot. So, without any delay, let’s look at who’s voicing who in this all-new mammalian adventure.

Michael Cera as Hank

Hank is the story’s protagonist, the victim who transforms into the hero, the dog who becomes the savior of cats. The hard-on-luck, awkward little beagle, lives in the dark parts of the town and is always bullied. He has but one dream – to become a legendary samurai and learn to fight his enemies. Then he finds Jimbo and a new purpose for his life. By learning how to fight, Hank must slay the biggest enemy of the Kakamucho village. And thus begins the legend of Hank. His character is based on Sheriff Bart, the black sheriff of Rock Ridge, from Blazing Saddles.

Hank is voiced by actor and musician Michael Cera, who started his career with a voice role for The Berenstain Bears television show. He shot to fame with his character of George Michael Bluth on the hit American sitcom, Arrested Development, and later in the teen comedy, Superbad. Thereafter, Cera appeared in major roles in many comedy movies like Juno, Year One, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, This is The End, Sausage Party, and The Lego Batman Movie. He has also had guest spots on many popular television shows like Childrens Hospital, The Simpsons, Veronica Mars, and Drunk History. Most recently Cera starred opposite Amy Schumer in the Hulu series Life & Beth. Cera will next appear in an undisclosed role in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie alongside an all-star cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Samuel L. Jackson as Jimbo

Jimbo is Hank’s sensei, the great samurai whose legends precede him. But in person, Jimbo is not quite as impressive as Hank imagined. Rather, he’s a very grumpy, old, tuxedo cat, who doesn't really want to train a dog; it's just the rules. But Jimbo sees an opportunity here (as you would expect from a cat). Kakamucho, the village he lives in, is under threat from a dangerous villain – Ika Chu. Jimbo thinks if he can train Hank enough, then Hank can become the best patsy to fight Ika Chu and save the village. So, he decides to become the mentor anyway. Hank’s character is based on the alcoholic gunslinger, Waco Kid from Blazing Saddles.

Voicing the character of Jimbo is Hollywood legend, Samuel L. Jackson. For over 50 years in the industry, Jackson has appeared in over 150 films and remains the highest-grossing actor of all time. From a small role in Coming to America all the way up to roles in films like the action-comedy, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Jackson has played an uncountable variety of roles. But he’s most recognized for his work in the Star Wars prequels, the MCU, Jungle Fever, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and Shaft, among many others. After Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Jackson is all set to reprise his MCU role of Nick Fury in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion as well as the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. He'll also be a part of the ensemble of Matthew Vaughn's spy flick Argylle and will be voicing another animated feline in Sony's Garfield movie starring Chris Pratt.

Ricky Gervais as Ika Chu

Ika Chu is the story’s villain, the enemy of the village where Hank ends up at. Ika Chu is a Somali cat whose only objective is to wage war on Kakamucho and wipe out its population and take complete control. When he encounters Hank, Ika Chu makes the beagle his prime nemesis. Ika Chu is oddly funny for a villain and very eccentric, but he can be quite dangerous in his hilarious way. This character is based on the conniving attorney, Hedley Lamarr from Blazing Saddles.

Ika Chu is voiced by Ricky Gervais. The English comedian, actor, director, and writer is renowned for his confrontational comedy style. Gervais is best known for co-creating and acting in the British television mockumentary The Office. He has also appeared in many Hollywood movies like Ghost Town, the Night At The Museum franchise, The Invention of Lying, Special Correspondents, and television series like After Life. He is set to appear in the upcoming comedy series, Greenlight – German Genius.

Mel Brooks as Shogun

Shogun is a British shorthair cat and the ruler of the Kakamucho and seems to be supportive of Hank. Shogun’s character is an animated reprisal of the character Gov. William J. Le Petomane, a Yiddish-speaking Native American chief, from Blazing Saddles.

Shogun is voiced by Mel Brooks, who directed and wrote Blazing Saddles. Over a career spanning seven decades, the actor, comedian, and filmmaker has gained recognition for the hit television comedy series, Get Smart, and movies like Young Frankenstein, Silent Movie, Spaceballs, Dracula: Dead and Loving It, and more. Brooks has also played and voiced characters in movies like Robots, The Producers, Hotel Transylvania sequels, and countless others.

George Takei as Ohga

Ohga is a muscular Manx cat, the leader of Ika Chu’s army, and his right-hand man. Ohga’s character is based on the dim-witted but philosophical henchman, Mongo from Blazing Saddles.

Ohga is voiced by George Takei. The veteran actor is best known for his role of Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek television series and the subsequent sequels in the franchise. Takei has also appeared in movies like Blood Oath/Prisoners of the Sun, Oblivion, Larry Crowne, and television series like Heroes, Supah Ninjas, and The Neighbors, among many others.

Djimon Hounsou as Sumo

Sumo, as you can guess from the name, is a giant ginger cat who terrorizes Kakamucho.

Sumo is voiced by Djimon Hounsou. The Academy-Award nominated actor and model shot to fame with Steven Spielberg’s Amistad. Thereafter, he gained widespread recognition for his roles in Gladiator, Blood Diamond, and Constantine. He also appeared in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, The Island, Guardians of the Galaxy, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Aquaman, Captain Marvel, A Quiet Place Part II, Charlie's Angels, and The King's Man. Hounsou will next appear as The Wizard in the superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as well as Zack Snyder's sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon as a character named General Titus, and the true-life thriller Last Breath where he'll be joined by Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu.

Michelle Yeoh as Yuki

Yuki is a female Persian cat and mother of the tiny Emiko, who wants to become a samurai. Yuki is also quite supportive of Hank and seems optimistic about the dog’s ability to save their village.

Michelle Yeoh voices the character of Yuki. Yeoh shot to global fame with her roles in Tomorrow Never Dies and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The award-winning actress is best recognized for her work in Memoirs of a Geisha, The Lady, Crazy Rich Asians, Gunpowder Milkshake, Last Christmas, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and recently, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Yeoh will soon be seen in Paul Feig's upcoming fantasy film, The School for Good and Evil based off the best-selling book series. She'll also be appearing in James Cameron's Avatar sequels, The Witcher spin-off limited series The Witcher: Blood Origin, the animated fable The Tiger's Apprentice, and the Disney+ series American Born Chinese.

Other Voice Cast of Paws of Fury: Legend of Hank

Aasif Mandvi voices the character of Ichiro, a tuxedo cat. Mandvi is best known for his roles in Spider-Man 2 and The Last Airbender, and in television series like ER, Sex and the City, Law, and Order, and A Series of Unfortunate Events, among others.

Standup comedian and actor, Gabriel Iglesias, voices the role of Chuck, a clumsy calico cat. Iglesias has produced and performed in many stand-up specials, films, and television shows including Magic Mike, A Haunted House 2, Fluffy's Food Adventures, Narcos, and Modern Family.

Cathy Shim voices Little Mama, the grand dame of Kakamucho. She is best known for her work in Reno 911!, The Vent, Oishi: Demon Hunter, and Prank Encounters. And last, but not least, the feisty little kitten Emiko, is voiced by Kylie Kuioka, who has previously appeared in Move to the Music with Captain Jam, and Better Nate Than Ever.