One poor dog, seeking a cat mentor, getting trained by cats, to save the same cats from another villainous cat. That’s too many felines for one little canine. And you thought you have a hard life; but it is what it is, and it is Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

The upcoming animated martial arts comedy follows a hard-on-luck canine, Hank who dreams of becoming a samurai. So, he seeks a mentor in former samurai cat, Jimbo to protect himself from the bad dogs of the town (and some cat bullies). In the process, he ends up becoming the protector of his village, trying to save them from a villainous cat by the name of, Ika Chu.

Loosely inspired by the 1974 movie Blazing Saddles, by Mel Brooks, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is directed by Rob Minkoff, Mark Koetsier, and also by Chris Bailey.

The action-comedy animation brings together the best of the best Hollywood personalities to voice various characters, which we’ll get to soon. Read on to find out more about this hilarious tale of tails, paws, and claws. From release date, plot to trailer, cast, and characters, here’s everything we know so far about Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank was initially scheduled to be released on July 22, 2022, but was later moved up to be released on July 15, 2022, in theaters across the United States.

Paramount Pictures released one full-length trailer and a short trailer for Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. The longer trailer runs you through the plot while the shorter, second trailer takes bits and pieces of the first trailer along with a few added dialogues and funny moments.

Both the trailers give you a very Kung Fu Panda vibe, with endless references to pop culture elements from other popular movies. For instance, when Ika Chu and Hank are in their ultimate battle, which appears to be the climax scene, they have a Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker moment, which of course is intended to distract Hank.

The trailers are packed with cliché martial arts movie moments, like a training montage (as Hank also refers to it), sword-fighting and classic combats between the hero and the villain, a lot of toilet humor, and Samuel L. Jackson trying to be an old and grumpy, but an adorable cat samurai. You can expect some ultimate slapstick comedy packaged in an action film.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank boasts a star-studded canvas of actors voicing various characters. The ensemble cast features Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Cera as the mentor-mentee duo, as well as Ricky Gervais, Michelle Yeoh, Djimon Hounsou, George Takei, Mel Brooks, Gabriel Iglesias, Aasif Mandvi, Kylie Kuioka, and Cathy Shim, among others.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank?

It looks like a paw-erful bunch of furry fighters out there. Look at who’s voicing who in the animation comedy –

Michael Cera as Hank - Hank is just your average, friendly-neighborhood beagle, except that his neighborhood isn’t that “friendly” to him. And he lives with one dream – he wants to become a Samurai. Little does he know that as a warrior he’ll have to defend a village of cats.

Samuel L. Jackson as Jimbo – Jimbo is a big, old, grumpy tuxedo cat, and a former samurai legend, who reluctantly becomes Hank’s sensei. After all, what cat would want to train a dog!

Ricky Gervais as Ika Chu – A Somali cat, Ika Chu is the story’s villain who wages war on the village of cats. Hank must fight him to save the felines, thus making himself Ika Chu’s prime nemesis.

Mel Brooks as Shogun – A British shorthair cat and the ruler of Kakamucho, the cat village. He seems quite empathetic to Hank.

George Takei as Ohga - A muscular Manx cat, who leads Ika Chu’s army and is also the villain’s right-hand man.

Kylie Kuioka as Emiko – The tiniest member of the community, Emiko is a Persian kitten but a feisty little ball of fur who also wants to become a samurai.

Michelle Yeoh as Yuki – Yuki is a female Persian cat and Emiko's mother, who seems very optimistic about Hank and his ability to save their village.

In other roles, you’ll see Gabriel Iglesias as Chuck, a clumsy calico cat, Djimon Hounsou as Sumo, a giant ginger cat, Aasif Mandvi as Ichiro, a tuxedo cat, and Cathy Shim as Little Mama, the grand dame of Kakamucho.

What is the background of Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank?

Image via Paramount

As we mentioned earlier, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is loosely based on a 1974 western black comedy called Blazing Saddles. It was directed by Mel Brooks, and written by Brooks, along with Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor, Norman Steinberg, and Alan Uger, and starred Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little in main roles. Blazing Saddles was nominated for three Academy Awards.

The animation comedy has been in development since 2010, inspired by the trend of westernizing martial arts stories of the time. It was originally conceived to focus on a black samurai fighter protecting an East Asian village. Later, the characters were changed to cats and dogs for a more universal appeal to the story, keeping the overall concept of a western film the same.

When is Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank set?

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank does not hint at any specific time period. But as is the case with most stories like these, Hank’s universe is set in a fantasy, magical land, most likely in the Edo period of Japan, when samurais existed. And since there are a lot of modern pop culture references, it is also fair to assume that the timeline of the movie is a mix of ancient and contemporary periods.

What Is Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’s Story?

Image via Paramount

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is the story of an underdog, literally. To save himself from big, bad bullies, Hank wants to train with a master and become a samurai. Jimbo, the samurai master that Hank ends up finding, sees this as an opportunity since Ika Chu, a nefarious cat plans to wipe out the village of cats. So, he trains Hank to become a great warrior to fight Ika Chu and save the day and cats.

Unfortunately, the biggest irony of all this (and of Hank’s life) is that he has to not only train from a cat but also save cats, dogs’ biggest enemy, and cats hate them equally. However, a brave warrior must power through all of this to become a legend.

You may think this is a story of a victim becoming a hero. But technically, it’s also a story of what’ll happen if there was a universe where felines wield katanas and dogs save cats instead of chasing them. Let’s hope cats never get that opposable thumb.