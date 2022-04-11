Paramount Pictures has just released a new trailer for its upcoming animated film Paws of Fury, giving us a glimpse into the new mammalian Samurai film, as well as a preview of the film's star Samuel L. Jackson's skills as a feline impersonator. Paws of Fury is set to be released in theaters this July.

Paws of Fury tells the story of a down-and-out dog named Hank, voiced by Michael Cera, who finds himself in a town filled with cats. In need of guidance, Hank comes across a famous but reclusive Samurai instructor, voiced by Jackson, who will teach him what it takes to be a Samurai. And just in time, as the town of cats is soon threatened by a villain (voiced by Ricky Gervais) who hopes to wipe the small town off the map entirely. Hank will have to sharpen his fighting skills and learn to work with his feline neighbors to fight off the impending threat. There is one hitch, however — cats hate dogs, Hank included.

In addition to Cera, Jackson, and Gervais, the film features a star-studded cast including comedy legend Mel Brooks, Star Trek alum George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh, Kylie Kuioka, and Cathy Shim.

The new trailer is introduced by Samuel L. Jackson, the iconic action legend who is known mostly for having a vocabulary not best suited for children's viewing, doing his best cat impression. No doubt he is showing off his skills as the film's Samurai instructor for the hapless Hank. The trailer follows Hank as he sets off on his journey to becoming a warrior — his way of escaping the constant harassment received from the other dogs in his old neighborhood. The trailer then introduces the big, grumpy Samurai instructor, as well as the other players in the film's conflict, with no shortage of fart jokes and physical comedy. Paws of Fury comes from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies. Credits for the film are not yet final. The film is set to be rated PG.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank will be released to theaters this summer on July 15, 2022. Until then, you can take a look at the new trailer for the film below.

