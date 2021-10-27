The game gets the gang back together for one last job.

Publisher Starbreeze Studios and developer Overkill Software finally decided to share more news about the long time coming, Payday 3, during its Payday 10th anniversary livestream event. The setting for the game will take place in what is described as a "living, enormous representation" of New York City" according to director Erik Wonnevi.

The previous game was set in Washington D.C., while the original released in 2011 took place in a fictional representation of Miami labeled New Port City. Wonnevi described what fans could expect in terms of characters and how far ahead the narrative has jumped since Payday: The Heist. Payday 3 will take place several years after the first sequel and feature Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf as they come out of retirement for another job.

Starbreeze Studios promises a lot has changed since Payday 2 was released back in 2013. The game is said to include elements of cryptocurrency, the increase of mass surveillance across the world, and criminal networks sometimes referred to as the dark web. The stream also revealed concept art of possible locations that might feature in the game, like a corporate bank surrounded by panicked officers as fire consumes the steps of the building.

Wonnevi says the intent for the team for the massive environment is to make your surroundings to feel "real" during heists. To accomplish this, Overkill Software has switched to the Unreal Engine.

Payday 3 was announced in February of this year. The game is slated to launch in 2023 for consoles and PC and will feature a dedicated roadmap sometime after launch for additional content.

