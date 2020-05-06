2020 Peabody Awards Nominations Include ‘Watchmen’, ‘Fleabag’, and More

The jurors behind the Peabody Awards have revealed their 2020 nominations, celebrating the “most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019”. Out of the 60 nominees, 30 titles will be honored during a virtual ceremony on June 18.

This year marks the first Peabody nominations for both Apple TV+ and Disney+, which got nods for Dickinson and Float, respectively. Also on the list are Damon Lindelof‘s mind-melting superhero sci-fi Watchmen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s heartwrenching dramedy Fleabag. Over at the documentary category, the Barack and Michelle Obama-produced Oscar-winner American Factory also scored a nom.

“Peabody is proud to champion this year’s nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses. From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and of our democracy,” Peabody executive director Jeffrey P. Jones said in a statement. “Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees.”

Check out the full list of entertainment and documentary nominees below:

Entertainment

Chernobyl (HBO)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Fleabag (Prime Video)

Float (Disney+)

Good Omens (Prime Video)

Our Boys (HBO)

Ramy (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Documentary

“16 Shots” (Showtime)

“American Factory” (Netflix)

“Apollo 11” (CNN)

“For Sama” (PBS)

“Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening” (PBS)

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)” (A&E)

“Leaving Neverland” (HBO)

“One Child Nation” (Prime Video)

“POV: América” (PBS)

“POV: Inventing Tomorrow” (PBS)

“POV: Midnight Traveler” (PBS)

“POV: Roll Red Roll” (PBS)

“POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs” (PBS)

“POV: The Silence of Others” (PBS)

“Sea of Shadows” (National Geographic)

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime)

“The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” (HBO)

“Warrior Women” (WORLD Channel)

“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men” (Showtime)