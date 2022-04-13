The nominees represent the most compelling and empowering stories in media for the last year.

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has officially announced the lineup of nominees for the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards. The nominees are a collection of media from across the wide spectrum of different art forms that "represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2021."

The Board of Jurors chose from over 1,200 entries that run the gambit of different mediums, from television, podcasts/radio, and the web. Somehow they managed to narrow that number down to 60 nominees that were chosen by a unanimous vote. “Peabody is thrilled to continue its tradition of honoring the very best in storytelling, particularly from diverse and emerging voices,” added Monica Pearson, chairperson of the Peabody Board of Jurors. “While covering a wide array of pressing world issues and powerful human themes, all of these programs demonstrate how great art and great journalism help us see truth more clearly.”

Leading the pack with the most nominations is PBS with nearly a fourth of the nominees at 13. Close behind was HBO with eight nominations with both Hulu and Netflix at five. The New York Times and NBC have four and ABC, Amazon Prime, BBC, and Showtime each have two. “Following yet another turbulent year, Peabody is proud to honor an array of stories that poignantly and powerfully help us make sense of the challenges we face as a nation and world,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Demonstrating the immense power of stories, these nominees exposed our societal failures and celebrated the best of the human spirit. They are all worthy of recognition, and Peabody is proud to celebrate them.”

The 30 winners will be announced during a multi-day virtual celebration in June. Celebrity presenters will announce each winner via a short video which will include remarks from the winners. Videos will be shared between June 6 and 9, from 9:00 am PT to 10:30 am PT each day on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and the official Peabody Awards website.

Check out the full list of Peabody Awards 2022 nominees:

ARTS

“Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Hulu)

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix)

“Colin in Black & White” (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARIES

“9to5: The Story of a Movement” (PBS)

“Attica” (SHOWTIME)

“Changing the Game” (Hulu)

“Downing of a Flag” (PBS)

“Exterminate All the Brutes” (HBO/HBO Max)

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (Netflix)

“In the Same Breath” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Life of Crime 1984-2020" (HBO/HBO Max)

“Lynching Postcards: ‘Token of a Great Day’” (MTV Documentary Films)

“Mayor” (PBS)

“Mr. SOUL!” (PBS)

“My Name is Pauli Murray” (Prime Video)

“Nuclear Family” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Philly D.A.” (PBS)

“Procession” (Netflix)

“The Queen of Basketball” (The New York Times Op-Docs)

“Simple As Water” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Storm Lake” (PBS)

“A Thousand Cuts” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

ENTERTAINMENT

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO/HBO Max)

“The Long Song” (PBS)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Pen15" (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“Sort Of” (HBO Max)

“Station Eleven” (HBO/HBO Max)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime)

“We Are Lady Parts” (Peacock)

“The Wonder Years” (ABC)

“Yellowjackets” (SHOWTIME)

NEWS

“Afghanistan: Documenting A Crucial Year” (BBC World News America)

“American Insurrection” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

“The Appointment” (ABC News Nightline)

“Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol” (The New York Times)

“Escaping Eritrea” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

“The Healthcare Divide” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

“Inside Yemen” (PBS NewsHour)

“January 6th Reporting” (PBS NewsHour)

“‘The Moms of Magnolia Street’” (NBC Bay Area)

“Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Investigations in Ethiopia” (CNN)

“No Man’s Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System” (NBC Bay Area)

“Politically Charged” (ABC15 Arizona (KNXV))

“PRONE” (KUSA)

“‘So They Knew We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza” (The New York Times)

“Transnational” (VICE News Tonight)

PODCAST/RADIO

“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning” (WNYC Studios)

“Dig: The Model City” (WFPL News Louisville)

“Finn and the Bell”(Rumble Strip)

“Half Vaxxed” (WHYY)

“The Improvement Association”\ (The New York Times)

“The Lazarus Heist” (BBC World Service)

“Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad of Billey Joe” (public radio stations nationwide, the Reveal podcast, distributed by PRX)

“Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country” (Radiotopia from PRX)

“Southlake” (NBC News)

“This Land - Season 2” (Crooked Media)

“Throughline” (podcast platforms)

