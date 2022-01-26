James Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Peacemaker set that shows how star John Cena had trouble saying that Wookiee line while keeping in character. Currently airing on HBO Max weekly, the show featured a notable dirty joke involving Star Wars’ iconic furry alien Chewbacca, which seems to be as funny to the show's stars as it is to its audience.

In the scene, Peacemaker and his pal Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) were captured by Judomaster (Nhut Le), who serves as the bodyguard of a U.S. Senator infested with a mind-controlling alien butterfly. While tied to a chair, Peacemaker tries to make fun of the short bodyguard by saying that he wants to take Judomaster home to play with G.I. Joes. However, Peacemaker warns Judomaster not to “f**k Chewbacca” because “Wookiees have teeth in their"...well, let's just say a very questionable place.

The new behind-the-scenes video shows how Cena and Gunn actually improvised the hilarious line. Cena added the nod to Chewbacca, and as the whole crew laughed about the absurd association, Gunn came up with the teethed warning. Next, the video shows the cast and crew trying to give Cena the moral support he needs to finish recording the line with a straight face, a difficult task since everyone else is laughing.

Peacemaker is the first DC spinoff of a superhero movie to come to HBO Max, after Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The series brings back agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), with new reinforcements coming from DC’s beloved criminal Vigilante, and two new characters created especially for the show: Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). Together with the mercenary Peacemaker, the new team is charged with taking down a mind-controlling alien menace known as “butterfly.”

After four episodes of an eight-episode season, Gunn is still keeping the secrecy around the butterflies’ origins and true intentions. However, the filmmaker already confirmed that one of the series characters will be back for a big DC theatrical release, placing Peacemaker right in the middle of the DCEU. With some reports teasing that agent Harcourt will show up in Black Adam, the series’ butterfly menace could introduce a big baddie Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero will fight in his solo movie.

Gunn is also working on a different TV project for DC, but there’s still no official information on whether this new series will be tied to The Suicide Squad or not. Gunn had previously said his experience working on Peacemaker has been so satisfying that he’s thinking about producing only for television after wrapping up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So, his partnership with DC could last for many years to come.

New episodes of Peacemaker come to HBO Max every Thursday. Check out Gunn’s video below:

