James Gunn’s Peacemaker series has been a hit for HBO Max. The Suicide Squad spin-off follows Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker (John Cena) after he recovers from his near-death experience in the film. He’s given the option to join a secret A.R.G.U.S. team called Project Butterfly or go back to prison, so of course he joins the team.

Given Gunn’s history with horror as both a writer and director (Dawn of the Dead, The Belko Experiment, Slither), it’s not much of a surprise that he would lean into the gruesome and horrifying aspects of body snatching when introducing antagonistic aliens called “Butterflies” into the DCEU canon. Butterflies can take over, or “snatch”, the body and mind of any person by entering their body. While this process is mocked by Peacemaker and Vigilante early on given that the Butterflies can enter through any hole in a person’s body, the bloody process isn’t shown on screen until Episode 6 “Murn After Reading”. The scene where a swarm enters the Evergreen police station and takes over the entire force is like something you’d see in a horror movie, so it’s only fitting to share some body snatching horror films to watch next.

Slither (2006)

James Gunn’s Slither is the kind of film that’s hard to put in one box. It combines familiar elements from zombie, alien invasion, and body snatcher films while still feeling wholly original.

Everything changes for the small town of Wheelsy, South Carolina when a meteor containing a parasitic alien species crashes in the nearby woods. The alien starts as a single organism that infects wealthy townsperson Grant (Michael Rooker), using his life and connections to then impregnate others with the worm-like larvae that go on to take over the rest of the town. Instead of keeping their host bodies intact like others on this list, the aliens of Slither transform their hosts into truly grotesque shells of their former selves with a zombie-like desire for human flesh. The film’s over-the-top body horror elements are both terrifying and admittedly hilarious at times. Like most James Gunn projects, including Peacemaker, Slither doesn’t take itself too seriously and is a really fun watch.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

The perfect film for both horror novices and experts alike, the 1978 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a tense thriller that sets the bar high for body snatching narratives. Rather than being set in a small town or another isolated location like others on this list, Invasion of the Body Snatchers raises the stakes by being set in San Francisco. This alien species starts as pods on a flower until it finds a human host to replicate, then it forms an emotionless body entirely identical to the host and takes over their life. Invasion of the Body Snatchers uses a slow, unsettling build to scare the viewer rather than gore and body horror – the pod people’s growth process is only shown a couple of times – but that doesn’t make the concept of a large city being replaced by aliens any less terrifying.

The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter’s The Thing has the perfect combination of paranoia, tension, and body horror and truly proves his legendary status as a filmmaker. When an American research base in Antarctica is infiltrated by a shape-shifting alien, all hell breaks loose. The crew members become paranoid and unable to trust each other due to the alien’s ability to replicate any living creature it consumes. The alien’s true form changes throughout the film as it consumes more and more team members, which Carpenter used practical effects to achieve. Even forty years later, these effects still hold up and prove to be quite unsettling.

The Faculty (1998)

This delightfully ‘90s take on body snatching is full of familiar faces like Elijah Wood, Salma Hayek, Jordana Brewster, and Peacemaker’s own Robert Patrick. Like Peacemaker and Slither, The Faculty’s alien species is insect-like and takes over a person’s body rather than replicating it, starting with the titular faculty members before spreading to the student body and surrounding town. When an unlikely group of students discovers the alien plot, they team up to stop the aliens from spreading and free their loved ones. One of the students in this group, Zeke (Josh Hartnett), just happens to be the manufacturer and distributor of an accelerant drug that is the aliens’ only weakness, which is wild but also not totally outside the realm of where Peacemaker would go. Because this is the only way for the students to determine who is and isn’t infected, they spend a lot of the movie high because they have to take the drug periodically to prove their humanity. The Faculty is a bizarre combination of ‘90s teen movie and body snatching horror film, but it absolutely works.

Annihilation (2018)

Like most of Alex Garland’s work, Annihilation isn’t entirely straightforward with its concept. The film presents a more abstract take on body snatching that challenges the viewer’s expectations and is overall a really intriguing watch.

In this film, a meteor has struck a lighthouse along an undisclosed area of the United States’ southern coast. From the impact site, an eerie shimmer begins to grow and expand. As group after group disappear into the shimmer, never to be heard from again, a final group is sent in comprised of Lena (Natalie Portman), Thorensen (Gina Rodriguez), Radek (Tessa Thompson), Ventress (Jennifer Jason Leigh), and Sheppard (Tuva Novotny). Once they enter the shimmer, they realize that everything encompassed by it has been changed at a cellular level. The more time these women spend in the shimmer, the more their cells are changed and replaced. Fear and paranoia also begin to infect members of the team, just like in The Thing. By the end, it’s unclear if anyone has fully survived the shimmer as themselves. Annihilation is truthfully the most visually stunning film on this list – the cellular manipulation within the shimmer is at times beautiful and others unnatural. Once you’ve seen it, it’s the kind of movie that’s hard to stop thinking about.

