Pull up a seat, grab a snack and check out the gang of the upcoming HBO Max series, Peacemaker. In a clip released to Twitter today, the streaming platform invites viewers to meet the bright minds and hard muscles centered around the series’ title character.

Set to the sounds of wailing guitars and crashing drums, we get a closer look at Peacemaker’s (John Cena) team of butt kicking sidekicks starting with Emilia Harcourt. Played by Jennifer Holland, Emilia is an NSA agent unafraid to say what she means and stand up to anyone in her way. Still working under Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), it will be interesting to see how things unfold for Emilia who in the past has felt like she was tasked with babysitting Peacemaker. Next up, we see “tech and tactics” man, John Economos (Steve Agee). Although the teaser clip sees Economos flubbing a powerpoint presentation, the computer guru is sure to use his technology background to bust the crew out of the countless binds Peacemaker will get them into.

Clemson Murn, played by Chukwudi Iwuji, joins the crew as one of the leaders of their knockout mission, “Project Butterfly”. A well trained mercenary, Murn has a take no prisoners attitude that will set him apart from the others as their tasks unfold. Peeking out from behind a trash can, our next introduction is Vigilante (Freddie Stroma). With a heart of gold and the demeanor of a puppy, Vigilante just wants to blow things up with the man he admires the most - Peacemaker. The last addition to the tough as nails crew is Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). A new recruit, Leota has viewpoints that will set her up to clash with Peacemaker. From what we’ve learned so far, it sounds like Leota will play a big role in changing the way Peacemaker looks at the world around him, and will help the hero let his guard down in order to become a better person.

The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, is at the helm of Peacemaker which will serve as a spinoff to the hit film. In The Suicide Squad’s post-credit scene, viewers saw Peacemaker shockingly survive a kill shot carried out by Bloodsport (Idris Alba). His life once again in the hands of Amanda Waller, he will be expected to use his blind faith to carry out all of her plans no matter who stands in his way.

Watch the formal introductions below and get ready for all of the action, comedy, and profanity when Peacemaker explodes onto HBO Max January 13.

